en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ludhiana’s Halwara International Airport Terminal Set for March 2024 Operations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:23 am EST
Ludhiana’s Halwara International Airport Terminal Set for March 2024 Operations

Ludhiana’s Halwara International Airport is gearing up to transform its civil terminal for operations by March 31, 2024. The project, named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, has been in the pipeline for over six years and has faced numerous delays. The Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Halwara is also undergoing upgrades to transition into an international civil airport, fulfilling a longstanding demand from the local industrialists.

Terminal Construction Progress

As per the latest updates, the terminal construction, which is now 95% complete, will initially accommodate a single domestic flight at a time, with a capacity of 300 passengers. The interim terminal is designed to house an Airbus A321, with equal capacities for incoming and outgoing passengers. The IAF has yet to complete runway re-carpeting, with the current runway, measuring 3050 m x 45 m, being sufficient to handle one flight. Expansion of the runway will be based on future demand. Amardeep Nehra, a representative of the Airport Authority of India, confirmed the construction is proceeding at a rapid pace.

Prospective Benefits for the Locals

The development of the new terminal is anticipated to ease the travel burden for locals who presently have to travel to Delhi or Chandigarh to board flights. The interim terminal, once outgrown, could be repurposed for cargo and other services.

Financing the Project

The terminal construction and tarmac work, carried out by Himachal Pradesh-based company Synergy Thrislington, are primarily financed by the Punjab government. The government has already released Rs 30 crore of the estimated Rs 53-crore project cost. The Airport Authority of India will reimburse the initial project cost footed by the Punjab government.

Despite obtaining approval from the Punjab cabinet in December 2018 and securing land acquisition by May 2020, the project has faced unexplained delays and missed several deadlines. However, with the construction now at an advanced stage, the terminal is set to be operational by the end of March 2024, marking a new chapter in Ludhiana’s aviation history.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ooty: A New Year's Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami

By Dil Bar Irshad

Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates 'Ram Rajya' Principles to Address Mental Health Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol ...
@Bollywood · 18 mins
Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol ...
heart comment 0
The Highs and Lows: A Look at India’s Stock Market in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

The Highs and Lows: A Look at India's Stock Market in 2023
Shanmuga Pandian’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Vijayakanth

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shanmuga Pandian's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Vijayakanth
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir

By Salman Khan

India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
32 seconds
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
4 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
5 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
8 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
8 mins
Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Restricting Transgender Minors' Medical Care, Sports Participation
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
9 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year's Message: A Vision of Prosperity and Harmony for China
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
9 mins
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
10 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
10 mins
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
18 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
31 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
39 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
50 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app