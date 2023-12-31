Ludhiana’s Halwara International Airport Terminal Set for March 2024 Operations

Ludhiana’s Halwara International Airport is gearing up to transform its civil terminal for operations by March 31, 2024. The project, named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, has been in the pipeline for over six years and has faced numerous delays. The Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Halwara is also undergoing upgrades to transition into an international civil airport, fulfilling a longstanding demand from the local industrialists.

Terminal Construction Progress

As per the latest updates, the terminal construction, which is now 95% complete, will initially accommodate a single domestic flight at a time, with a capacity of 300 passengers. The interim terminal is designed to house an Airbus A321, with equal capacities for incoming and outgoing passengers. The IAF has yet to complete runway re-carpeting, with the current runway, measuring 3050 m x 45 m, being sufficient to handle one flight. Expansion of the runway will be based on future demand. Amardeep Nehra, a representative of the Airport Authority of India, confirmed the construction is proceeding at a rapid pace.

Prospective Benefits for the Locals

The development of the new terminal is anticipated to ease the travel burden for locals who presently have to travel to Delhi or Chandigarh to board flights. The interim terminal, once outgrown, could be repurposed for cargo and other services.

Financing the Project

The terminal construction and tarmac work, carried out by Himachal Pradesh-based company Synergy Thrislington, are primarily financed by the Punjab government. The government has already released Rs 30 crore of the estimated Rs 53-crore project cost. The Airport Authority of India will reimburse the initial project cost footed by the Punjab government.

Despite obtaining approval from the Punjab cabinet in December 2018 and securing land acquisition by May 2020, the project has faced unexplained delays and missed several deadlines. However, with the construction now at an advanced stage, the terminal is set to be operational by the end of March 2024, marking a new chapter in Ludhiana’s aviation history.