Ludhiana’s Educational Institutions Foster Community Engagement Through Various Events

In a string of events geared towards fostering community engagement, several educational institutions in Ludhiana have made their mark. From poignant farewells to awareness campaigns, these institutions have exemplified the vital role education plays in community involvement.

DAV Public School: A Sentimental Farewell

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, hosted a heart-warming farewell program for the outgoing Class XII students. The event, led by Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar, was a blend of nostalgia and youthful exuberance. Bhullar extended her blessings to the departing students, recalling the countless memorable moments spent together.

Class XI students stole the show with their stellar performances, ensuring the audience was thoroughly entertained. A noteworthy highlight was a self-composed poem recited by Naamliv of Class XII. As a fitting close to the event, Aviraj Singh Sekhon, the head boy, expressed his gratitude through a vote of thanks.

The crowning moment of the event, however, was the declaration of Saksham Nayyar and Arshpreet Kaur of Class XII as Mr Farewell and Ms Farewell 2024, respectively.

Other Commemorative Events

Meanwhile, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women in Model Town commemorated National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The Department of Computer Science and Applications spearheaded activities to educate students about the scourge of human trafficking, including a documentary screening.

At the Government College for Girls, the NSS Unit ran a seven-day camp that included blood donation, a medical camp, and a cleanliness awareness campaign. The camp also incorporated street plays to inspire patriotism among the villagers.

Desh Bhagat University in Mandi Gobindgarh hosted a ‘School Connect Programme and Lohri Carnival’, celebrating the festival of Lohri with students and teachers from nearby convent schools. The event featured speeches from university dignitaries including Chancellor Zora Singh, shedding light on the significance of the festival.