en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ludhiana’s Educational Institutions Foster Community Engagement Through Various Events

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Ludhiana’s Educational Institutions Foster Community Engagement Through Various Events

In a string of events geared towards fostering community engagement, several educational institutions in Ludhiana have made their mark. From poignant farewells to awareness campaigns, these institutions have exemplified the vital role education plays in community involvement.

DAV Public School: A Sentimental Farewell

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, hosted a heart-warming farewell program for the outgoing Class XII students. The event, led by Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar, was a blend of nostalgia and youthful exuberance. Bhullar extended her blessings to the departing students, recalling the countless memorable moments spent together.

Class XI students stole the show with their stellar performances, ensuring the audience was thoroughly entertained. A noteworthy highlight was a self-composed poem recited by Naamliv of Class XII. As a fitting close to the event, Aviraj Singh Sekhon, the head boy, expressed his gratitude through a vote of thanks.

The crowning moment of the event, however, was the declaration of Saksham Nayyar and Arshpreet Kaur of Class XII as Mr Farewell and Ms Farewell 2024, respectively.

Other Commemorative Events

Meanwhile, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women in Model Town commemorated National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The Department of Computer Science and Applications spearheaded activities to educate students about the scourge of human trafficking, including a documentary screening.

At the Government College for Girls, the NSS Unit ran a seven-day camp that included blood donation, a medical camp, and a cleanliness awareness campaign. The camp also incorporated street plays to inspire patriotism among the villagers.

Desh Bhagat University in Mandi Gobindgarh hosted a ‘School Connect Programme and Lohri Carnival’, celebrating the festival of Lohri with students and teachers from nearby convent schools. The event featured speeches from university dignitaries including Chancellor Zora Singh, shedding light on the significance of the festival.

0
Education India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
On Saturday, January 13, Mariner Station 11 in Everett, Snohomish County, opens its doors to scout groups and community members for a special ‘Scout Day at the Fire Station’ event. The free open house, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., offers an array of health, safety, and career activities designed to align with the
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
12 mins ago
Alcazar Capital Amplifies Stake in UAE's EdTech Firm Creative Technology Solutions
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student
16 mins ago
Kenya Education Fund Awards Scholarship to Visually Impaired Student
Treasury Appoints Dr. Peter van Alfen as Chair of Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee
5 mins ago
Treasury Appoints Dr. Peter van Alfen as Chair of Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee
UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research
7 mins ago
UPSIFS and TISS Ink MoU to Boost Social Justice Research
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
9 mins ago
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
2 mins
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
2 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
3 mins
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
3 mins
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
5 mins
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
5 mins
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
6 mins
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
7 mins
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app