Ludhiana Rail Services Improve Despite Foggy Conditions

Despite the persistent foggy conditions, rail services in Ludhiana saw an improvement on Tuesday, with only five trains reported to be running late. This development marks a stark contrast to the previous four days, where over 20 trains experienced significant delays due to low visibility. Station superintendent, Amreek Singh, confirmed this positive development.

Impact of Weather Conditions on Rail Services

An official, who preferred to remain anonymous, warned that the situation could potentially worsen in the coming days due to the unceasing cold weather. This adverse weather has already caused immense inconvenience for passengers, with some deciding to return home after learning about the disruptions in the train schedules. The Nanded-Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express was the most affected by these conditions, running 19 hours late, while the Ajmer to Jammu Pooja Express was delayed by 11 hours.

Chaos and Disruptions at the Station

The foggy conditions have also led to chaos at the station, with passengers seeking refunds and scrambling to find alternative modes of transportation. These disruptions have further highlighted the challenges posed by severe weather conditions on the railway system.

Vande Bharat Express: A Significant Milestone

In related news, the Vande Bharat Express train has reached a significant milestone, marking the launch of 41 semi high-speed trains. This development is expected to reduce travel time between cities significantly. In 2022, five trains were flagged off, with an additional three preceding February 2023, and an impressive fifteen launched until July. These developments have seen the total count of Vande Bharat Express trains, introduced by PM Modi, reach 41. Several new routes have been inaugurated, including Mumbai to Solapur, Mumbai to Shirdi, Bhopal to Delhi, among others. Tickets for these routes start at INR 1,150 with 16 coaches per train.

