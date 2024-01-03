en English
Ludhiana Fuel Frenzy: Transporters’ Strike Triggers Panic Buying

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
In a display of the domino effect of unrest, Ludhiana was held in the grip of chaos and apprehension as a strike by transporters protesting against the recent implementation of the hit-and-run law sparked rumors of an imminent fuel scarcity. This fear sent residents into a frenzy, flocking to the district’s 340 petrol stations in an attempt to secure fuel amidst the turmoil. The unforeseen consequence of the strike was a widespread panic, leading to long queues and aggravated tempers, with over 90% of the filling stations running out of fuel by Tuesday evening.

Impact on LPG Cylinder Availability

Not only did the situation impact fuel availability, but it also had a knock-on effect on the provision of LPG cylinders. A number of gas agencies reported that their stocks were depleted after not receiving supplies for two days. This additional shortage added to the mounting distress of the residents and further complicated the situation.

Public Response and Hoarding

The panic triggered by the fear of fuel scarcity led to extreme measures by some citizens. Reports of individuals attempting to hoard petrol in bottles emerged, despite the practice being officially discouraged. Motorists like Sukhmeet Kaur and Ashish Thakur found themselves navigating the chaos and facing difficulties in securing fuel amidst the pandemonium. The queues and waiting times became the breeding ground for arguments and tempers flared amidst the disorder.

Resolution and Future Projections

In a bid to restore order, the district administration intervened and the end of the strike was announced. Ashok Sachdeva, chairman of the Ludhiana Petroleum Dealers’ Association, expressed his anticipation that the situation would normalize by Wednesday. Fuel canters were dispatched to various locations to replenish stocks and the authorities assured the public of a resumption in normal supply soon. The importance of maintaining calm and not giving in to panic buying was emphasized to avoid a repeat of such a situation.

Business India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

