Lucky Ali and The Local Train Unveil 'Tu Hai Kahaan' from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

Lucky Ali, the iconic voice behind numerous evergreen tracks, makes a remarkable return to the world of playback singing with 'Tu Hai Kahaan', a song from the upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. This romantic track, created in collaboration with the acclaimed band The Local Train, marks Ali's first film song since his last hit in 'Safarnama'. With its release, 'Tu Hai Kahaan' has quickly become a sensation, enchanting listeners with its melody and the poignant emotions it evokes. Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy star in pivotal roles in the film, adding star power to this musical offering.

Collaborative Genius

The song 'Tu Hai Kahaan' is a testament to the collaborative spirit between Lucky Ali and The Local Train. Composed and written by The Local Train, the track features Lucky Ali's soulful voice, which has been a defining element of his career. The collaboration brings together two distinct musical philosophies, blending Ali's timeless voice with the contemporary sound of The Local Train. This fusion has resulted in a track that speaks to lovers of music across generations, capturing a sense of nostalgia while remaining fresh and relevant. The song's release was accompanied by a video showcasing heartwarming moments between the film's leads, Vidya and Pratik, further enhancing the track's appeal.

Behind The Music

Lucky Ali's approach to selecting projects has always been driven by a deep connection to the music. Speaking about his involvement with 'Tu Hai Kahaan', Ali expressed his immediate affinity for the track and his enjoyment in working with the young and talented team behind it. On the other side, The Local Train shared their excitement about their first venture into composing for an Original Sound Track (OST), especially with a legendary artist like <a href="https://www.mid