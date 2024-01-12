en English
Lucknow’s Stray Dogs Battle Hypothermia: A Community’s Response and Responsibility

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
In the heart of the Indian city of Lucknow, a challenge of survival is unfolding. The city’s stray dog population, estimated to be over a hundred thousand, is grappling with a surge in hypothermia cases. This is due to a recent drop in temperatures, exacerbated by sporadic rainfall. Older dogs, in particular, are finding it increasingly difficult to weather these harsh conditions.

Increasing Cases and Community Response

Local shelters like Nawabi Tails are seeing an influx of stricken dogs. Symptoms of hypothermia in our canine companions can be varied, but typically include shivering, dilated pupils, stiff muscles, pale eyes, and a noticeable lack of appetite and energy. The shelter staff are working tirelessly, providing much-needed medical attention, and keeping a close eye on the animals.

But the efforts are not restricted to official shelters. Lucknow’s residents have taken the initiative, creating makeshift dog houses from discarded materials. These homes are being equipped with jute mattresses and plastic screens, providing the dogs a respite from the biting cold. To ensure these sanctuaries remain dry, they are being elevated on brick platforms, shielding the dogs from water intrusion.

Humane Society India Steps In

Humane Society India (Lucknow) is also playing a key role in this crisis. Apart from sterilizing stray dogs, it is operating a clinic that provides medical aid to the stricken animals. Additionally, it is running an awareness campaign, educating the public about caring for strays during winter. This includes instructions on setting up shelters and the judicious distribution of dog clothes.

Controversy Over Dog Clothes

However, not everyone agrees on the effectiveness of dog clothes as a protective measure against the cold. Some activists argue that these could inadvertently increase the risk of hypothermia. Their concern stems from the fact that the clothes could catch fire from embers or get damp due to dew, thereby defeating their purpose.

The city’s stray dog crisis is a stark reminder of the collective responsibility we bear towards all sentient beings. It is a call to action for the community, urging everyone to contribute towards the welfare of these strays by providing warm shelters and food, elements essential for their survival in this challenging winter.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

