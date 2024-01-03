Lucknow’s Smart City Project Fast-Tracked: What You Need To Know

As part of an ambitious Smart City Project in Lucknow, the divisional commissioner, Roshan Jacob, has ordered that all remaining civil work on the Urban Facilitation Centre and the senior citizens care center be completed by 15th January. The mandate also includes submission of a completion certificate and a closure report by the following day. This development comes in the wake of the Yogi government’s initiative proposed in 2022 to establish a wellness center catering to individuals above 65 years of age. The center, currently under construction by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) near the Kapoorthala crossing in Aliganj, is intended to be a hub for recreational activities promoting superior physical and mental health.

Renovation of Lucknow’s Oldest Library

In addition to the above, Jacob has also directed a renovation of the city’s oldest library, the Amir-ud-Daula public library. Although most of the civil work is now complete, fountain repairs are still pending. This move symbolizes a broader effort to rejuvenate the city’s heritage and cultural landmarks.

Conservation Efforts in the Heritage Zone

While reviewing conservation and restoration activities in the Heritage Zone, Jacob stressed the importance of adhering to the original master plan guidelines. This emphasis comes after the Citizens for Lucknow group raised concerns about the structural consistency of heritage parks in Kaiserbagh. This directive underscores the administration’s commitment to preserving the city’s heritage while modernizing its infrastructure.

Renovation of KD Singh Babu Stadium

On a related note, Jacob has further instructed that the design for renovation work at the KD Singh Babu Stadium be finalized within the week. This move is seen as part of a concerted effort to upgrade the city’s sports facilities and infrastructure, in line with the government’s Smart City Project.