Lucknow’s Smart City Project Fast-Tracked: What You Need To Know

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
As part of an ambitious Smart City Project in Lucknow, the divisional commissioner, Roshan Jacob, has ordered that all remaining civil work on the Urban Facilitation Centre and the senior citizens care center be completed by 15th January. The mandate also includes submission of a completion certificate and a closure report by the following day. This development comes in the wake of the Yogi government’s initiative proposed in 2022 to establish a wellness center catering to individuals above 65 years of age. The center, currently under construction by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) near the Kapoorthala crossing in Aliganj, is intended to be a hub for recreational activities promoting superior physical and mental health.

Renovation of Lucknow’s Oldest Library

In addition to the above, Jacob has also directed a renovation of the city’s oldest library, the Amir-ud-Daula public library. Although most of the civil work is now complete, fountain repairs are still pending. This move symbolizes a broader effort to rejuvenate the city’s heritage and cultural landmarks.

Conservation Efforts in the Heritage Zone

While reviewing conservation and restoration activities in the Heritage Zone, Jacob stressed the importance of adhering to the original master plan guidelines. This emphasis comes after the Citizens for Lucknow group raised concerns about the structural consistency of heritage parks in Kaiserbagh. This directive underscores the administration’s commitment to preserving the city’s heritage while modernizing its infrastructure.

Renovation of KD Singh Babu Stadium

On a related note, Jacob has further instructed that the design for renovation work at the KD Singh Babu Stadium be finalized within the week. This move is seen as part of a concerted effort to upgrade the city’s sports facilities and infrastructure, in line with the government’s Smart City Project.

India Local News
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

