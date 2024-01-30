Lucknow University to Launch MA Program in Hindu Studies

In a landmark move, Lucknow University (LU), India, has unveiled plans to launch a Master of Arts (MA) program in Hindu studies, centering around the Vedas and 'Sanatan dharma'. The program is set to commence from the 2024-25 academic year. In addition to this, the university will incorporate Sanatan Vedic culture as a mandatory paper at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels within the Sanskrit department. This initiative was disclosed by the university's vice-chancellor, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, and Acharya Abhishek Brahmachari Ji Maharaj, a disciple of Samrat Karpatri Maharaj, the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad, during Maharaj's visit to the campus.

Autonomous Research Center for Hindu Studies

During the announcement, Prof Rai also mentioned that the university is in the process of proposing the establishment of an autonomous research center solely dedicated to Hindu studies. The proposal will be forwarded to the state government for approval. The syllabus for the new programs is yet to be finalized and is awaiting approval from the university's board of studies, faculty board, and other committees.

Expansion of Research in Hindu Studies

The introduction of the Hindu studies program is seen as a step forward in providing students with comprehensive knowledge about Hindu traditions and beliefs. Acharya Abhishek Brahmachari Ji Maharaj emphasised the global influence of the Vedas and Hindu thoughts during his address. He highlighted the importance of understanding the principles and traditions of Hinduism in the modern world.

Alignment with NEP-2020 & UGC NET

The proposed courses align with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) and the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) guidelines. The university officials assure that there will be no 'saffronisation of the syllabus' and that the courses are well within the framework of NEP-2020. This initiative has been met with approval from various scholars and experts in the field of Hindu studies.