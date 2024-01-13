Lucknow University and BBAU Expand Pharmacy Programs, Set to Commence in 2024-25

The academic landscape of Lucknow University (LU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) are about to be transformed with the introduction of new programs in the field of pharmacy. LU is setting the stage for a Master of Pharmacy (MPharma) program, while BBAU is sketching plans for a Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) program at its satellite campus located in Amethi. Both these initiatives are slated to take off from the 2024-25 academic session, marking a significant expansion of their current academic offerings.

Lucknow University’s Drive Towards Specialty Education

Despite not having a dedicated pharmacy building, LU has been forging ahead in the field of pharmaceutical education. So far, it has been supporting students with its Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) and Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma) courses at a secondary campus. As the construction of a new pharmacy facility nears completion, with about 80% of the work already done, LU is poised to take its commitment to pharmaceutical education a notch higher.

Expanding Horizons with MPharma Program

The proposed MPharma program at LU is designed with a clear objective: to provide students with a wide array of specializations as well as job opportunities in the government and corporate sectors. The program aims to equip students with skills that can open doors to various fields such as clinical trials, drug control, regulatory affairs, and hospital and community pharmacy. As LU’s spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava, detailed, the university currently has 100 seats for BPharma and 60 seats for DPharma. LU plans to offer 60 seats for the new MPharma program, creating a vibrant learning environment for the next generation of pharmacists.

Commitment to Pharmaceutical Education

The initiatives undertaken by both LU and BBAU reflect their commitment to meet the ever-evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry. By providing comprehensive educational opportunities, these institutions are not only enhancing the prospects for aspiring pharmacists, but also contributing to the growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry. As the world continues to grapple with health challenges, the role of pharmacists becomes increasingly crucial, and these new programs are a testament to the universities’ recognition of this fact.