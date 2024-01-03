Lucknow Drivers’ Strike Leads to Surge in Prices of Essential Goods

The city of Lucknow is currently facing a significant drivers’ strike, leading to a sharp increase in the prices of essential commodities and perishable items. This is particularly impacting the fruits and vegetables market, with staples such as potatoes, onions, and peas seeing a severe price jump. The reason behind this spike is the reduction in the supply of goods to local markets, also known as Mandis, caused by the ongoing strike.

Impact on Local Economy

This strike has resulted in a sharp rise in wholesale prices. Potatoes, which were previously priced at Rs 9 per kilogram, have now soared to Rs 18. Onions have seen a similar increase, with prices jumping from Rs 18 to Rs 35 per kg, and peas are now priced at Rs 35 per kg, up from Rs 22. This has caused widespread concern among consumers about further price hikes at the retail level.

Local residents, like Meena Devi, have expressed their distress over these inflated prices, which are putting a strain on their household budgets. Wholesalers at Sitapur Road and Dubagga Mandis are reporting fewer truck arrivals, leading to a substantial decrease in supply. This has made wholesalers, such as Shyam Kumar Sahu and Tinku Sonkar, reluctant to order new supplies due to the unpredictability of deliveries and the requirement to pay in advance.

Official Acknowledgement

The Deputy Director of Mandi Parishad, Chandan Kumar Patel, has acknowledged a 20% fall in daily supplies and foresees the situation worsening if the strike continues. The UP Chemist Association has also issued a warning about potential medicine shortages, citing disruptions in supplies from Maharashtra and Delhi. The vice president, Sanjeev Agarwal, indicated that supplies are already running late, adding to the mounting crisis.

Root Cause of the Strike

The truckers’ strike is a protest against the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents. The new law proposes a stringent up to 10 years jail term and Rs 7 lakh fine for hit-and-run cases. This has caused widespread disruption, not just in Lucknow, but also in other urban centers of Uttar Pradesh, leading to panic-buying at fuel stations and causing congestion and traffic jams. The strike has affected the supply chain across the state, leading to a significant increase in prices and shortages in supplies of essential commodities.