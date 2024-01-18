LTIMindtree Share Price Plummets Amidst Broader Market Downturn

Shares of IT consulting and software company, LTIMindtree Ltd., witnessed a considerable fall of 10.39% to Rs 5625.0 during Thursday’s trading session, amidst a broader market downturn. The Sensex, reflecting the general market trend, traded 340.65 points lower at 71160.11. The company’s shares fluctuated between a high of Rs 5808.55 and a low of Rs 5436.0, opening lower than the previous close.

LTIMindtree’s Market Performance

The company holds a 52-week high price of Rs 6355.0 and a low of Rs 4120.0. During the session, the trading volume reached 163,855 shares. The company’s financial valuation ratios reveal a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 41.94, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 155.31, price to book value (PB) of 8.49, and a return on equity (ROE) of Rs 27.36. As per the latest shareholding pattern, promoters held a 68.66% stake, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) held 8.11% and 7.23%, respectively.

LTIMindtree’s Financial Status

With a market capitalization of Rs 185921.0 crore, LTIMindtree belongs to the mid-cap segment of the IT Consulting & Software industry. For the quarter ending December 31, 2023, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 9236.1 crore and a net profit of Rs 1168.9 crore. The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock was 38.46, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions.

Analysts’ Take on LTIMindtree’s Prospects

LTIMindtree shares plummeted after weak quarterly results and concerning management guidance. Analysts pointed to elongated decision-making cycles, delays in deal ramp-ups, and furloughs. Kotak Institutional Equities hinted at 4-5% EPS downgrades for FY2024-26E and suggested a fair value of Rs 5,500 for the stock. Nuvama Institutional Equities observed a lower EBIT margin due to furloughs and seasonal pass-through of revenue. Motilal Oswal underscored the near-term slowdown in discretionary spending and its impact on growth performance. Nomura India emphasized the need for hiring due to high utilization levels, causing a delay in achieving the 17-18% EBIT margin target in 4QFY24.