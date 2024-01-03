en English
Business

L&T Technology Services Lowers FY24 Revenue Guidance Amid Market Challenges

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
In a recent development, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a downward revision of its revenue guidance for FY24. The company has re-adjusted its revenue expectancy to a more cautious 17.5-18.5 percent, a notable decrease from the previously estimated 20 percent. Despite this modification, LTTS maintains an EBIT margin guidance of around 17 percent, suggesting the company’s confidence in its profitability.

Quarterly Constant Currency Revenue Growth

The latest quarterly constant currency (CC) revenue growth stands at 3.2 percent quarter-over-quarter. This figure, although positive, reflects the uncertainty and challenges faced by the IT industry amidst global economic shifts and evolving market conditions.

Interim Dividend and Deal Wins

Alongside the financial updates, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share. This move reflects LTTS’s commitment to return value to its shareholders despite the cautious financial outlook. Moreover, the company reported a steady deal win momentum, securing 13 deals valued above $10 million in the first half of the year. This achievement highlights the company’s ability to attract and retain significant business amidst a challenging landscape.

Stock Valuation and Performance

However, the valuation of LTTS stock at a forward price to earnings (PE) ratio of 36.1 times for FY25 is deemed high. This valuation, coupled with the company’s underperformance in the first half of FY24, has led to an ‘Under-weight’ rating for the stock. Despite this, the LTTS stock has seen a significant rally, demonstrating the market’s ongoing interest and confidence in the company’s potential.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

