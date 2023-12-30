en English
Business

L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project’s Corridor-4

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST
L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project’s Corridor-4

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail project’s Corridor-4 has awarded a major contract to Larsen and Toubro (L&T). The company will undertake the design and construction of an elevated viaduct between Heelalige and Rajanukunte, including associated works. Valued at Rs 1,040.51 crore (including GST), the contract is to be finalised within a 30-month timeframe, with work commencing promptly. This development aligns with the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode for the ‘Kanaka’ line.

Broad Implications of the Contract

The contract includes an elevated viaduct spanning around 8.96 km and an at-grade section measuring approximately 37.92 km. The project also encompasses the construction of a 1.2 km double-decker alignment, which merges Corridor-1 and Corridor-4 near Yelahanka, and a 500 m elevated viaduct beneath the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) viaduct at Benniganahalli. This shared right of way between BSRP and BMRCL marks a novel approach in India.

L&T’s Ongoing Engagement with BSRP

L&T’s involvement with the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project extends beyond this recent contract. The company was previously involved in the construction of Corridor-2, which is currently in progress. With the latest tender award, L&T will manage a total length of 72.08 km of civil structure for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project, thereby overseeing about 50% of the project’s total alignment.

Future Developments

Looking ahead, tenders for Corridors 1 and 3 are expected to be released imminently. Moreover, the Southwestern Railways is nearing the completion of transferring 115.5 acres of land to Corridor-4 for the project. This latest development underscores the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and its vision for a modern and efficient public transportation system.

Business India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

