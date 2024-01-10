LSAC Ends Registration for LSAT 2024 January Session: Key Details

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the termination of the online registration for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2024 January session today, January 10. Aspiring candidates can now apply for the exam through the official LSAC website, lsatindia.in. The LSAT, a crucial gateway to law education, is conducted bi-annually with Phase 1 in January and Phase 2 in May.

Exam Structure and Schedule

The forthcoming Phase 1 LSAT is scheduled to take place on January 20 and 21. The exam comprises four sections: reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, and logical reasoning, divided into two parts. Candidates will need to answer 92 to 95 questions within a 35-minute time limit for each section. The examination fee stands at Rs 3,999, payable through various online payment methods.

Application Process and Preparation

To aid candidates in their preparation, a system readiness check and a mock test period are available from December 17, 2023, to January 16, 2024. The application process involves signing up on the website, furnishing personal information, selecting their desired program, and completing the sign-up process.

LSAT’s Role in Law Education

The LSAT is a prerequisite for admission into undergraduate (three-year and five-year LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) law programs at participating colleges. Some of these include Vinayaka Mission’s Law School in Chennai and the School of Law and Constitutional Studies at Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology in Meerut.

In conclusion, the LSAT serves as a critical juncture in the journey of any law aspirant. With the closure of the registration process for the January session, candidates are encouraged to gear up for this significant milestone in their academic journey.