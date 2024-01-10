en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

LSAC Ends Registration for LSAT 2024 January Session: Key Details

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
LSAC Ends Registration for LSAT 2024 January Session: Key Details

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the termination of the online registration for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2024 January session today, January 10. Aspiring candidates can now apply for the exam through the official LSAC website, lsatindia.in. The LSAT, a crucial gateway to law education, is conducted bi-annually with Phase 1 in January and Phase 2 in May.

Exam Structure and Schedule

The forthcoming Phase 1 LSAT is scheduled to take place on January 20 and 21. The exam comprises four sections: reading comprehension, analytical reasoning, and logical reasoning, divided into two parts. Candidates will need to answer 92 to 95 questions within a 35-minute time limit for each section. The examination fee stands at Rs 3,999, payable through various online payment methods.

Application Process and Preparation

To aid candidates in their preparation, a system readiness check and a mock test period are available from December 17, 2023, to January 16, 2024. The application process involves signing up on the website, furnishing personal information, selecting their desired program, and completing the sign-up process.

LSAT’s Role in Law Education

The LSAT is a prerequisite for admission into undergraduate (three-year and five-year LLB) and postgraduate (LLM) law programs at participating colleges. Some of these include Vinayaka Mission’s Law School in Chennai and the School of Law and Constitutional Studies at Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology in Meerut.

In conclusion, the LSAT serves as a critical juncture in the journey of any law aspirant. With the closure of the registration process for the January session, candidates are encouraged to gear up for this significant milestone in their academic journey.

0
Education India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
26 mins ago
Somali Disaster Agency and Mogadishu University Strengthen Disaster Management Strategies
In an unprecedented move, the Deputy Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Agency convened a meeting with senior officials from Mogadishu University. The convergence was aimed at discussing symbiotic strategies and exploring potential partnerships between the governmental disaster management body and the academic institution. Building Resilience Through Academic Collaboration The dialogue revolved around maximizing the
Somali Disaster Agency and Mogadishu University Strengthen Disaster Management Strategies
Temporary Closure of Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre Due to Electrical Damage
58 mins ago
Temporary Closure of Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre Due to Electrical Damage
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
59 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
29 mins ago
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Ghana's Education Minister Dismisses Calls for Review of Free SHS Policy
32 mins ago
Ghana's Education Minister Dismisses Calls for Review of Free SHS Policy
Brunei's ITQSHHB Announces Recruitment for 'Aliyah Qira'at' Higher Diploma Programme
40 mins ago
Brunei's ITQSHHB Announces Recruitment for 'Aliyah Qira'at' Higher Diploma Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
45 seconds
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
1 min
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
2 mins
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
5 mins
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
6 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
7 mins
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
8 mins
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
8 mins
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
8 mins
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
1 hour
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app