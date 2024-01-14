en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Lottery Vendor, Roadside Eatery Owner Invited to Republic Day Parade; Girl from Slum Turns IAS Officer

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Lottery Vendor, Roadside Eatery Owner Invited to Republic Day Parade; Girl from Slum Turns IAS Officer

For K J Rajendran, a 66-year-old lottery ticket vendor hailing from Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, the dream of flying is finally turning into reality. Handpicked to attend the grand Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, this invitation from the Prime Minister of India himself marks an event of significance in Rajendran’s life. The vendor, who has been selling tickets for the past 35 years, is overwhelmed with disbelief and excitement.

Rajendran’s Journey to the Capital

Accompanied by his wife, Rajendran is gearing up for this monumental trip, which is being keenly anticipated by his family as well. He was selected as one of the beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, commending his prompt loan repayment.

Another Vendor Joins the Parade

In a similar vein, Augustine K C, a 62-year-old roadside eatery owner from Angamaly, has also been bestowed with an invitation to the parade. Augustine, along with his wife, is eagerly looking forward to this trip. They have planned to shut their shop for four days to bask in this experience and indulge in additional sightseeing in New Delhi.

From Slum to Civil Services

In an unrelated but equally inspiring story, Ummul Kher, a girl originating from a slum in Nizamuddin, Delhi, has triumphed over her bone fragile disorder and financial difficulties to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Despite suffering from 16 fractures and undergoing 8 surgeries, her unwavering determination guided her to clear the UPSC exam, making her a beacon of inspiration for thousands.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
16 seconds ago
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
Continental, a global automotive solutions provider, has expanded its India portfolio with the introduction of Cross Contact HT tyres. Specifically designed for sedans and SUVs, these tyres promise to deliver superior performance in both on-road and off-road conditions, tailored to tackle the challenging terrain of Indian roads. Catering to the Aftermarket Space Although Continental’s presence
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
2 mins ago
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
2 mins ago
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil Assumes New Role as Administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad
58 seconds ago
Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil Assumes New Role as Administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
1 min ago
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
2 mins ago
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
Latest Headlines
World News
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
16 seconds
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
1 min
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
1 min
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
1 min
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
1 min
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
2 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
2 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
2 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app