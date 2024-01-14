Lottery Vendor, Roadside Eatery Owner Invited to Republic Day Parade; Girl from Slum Turns IAS Officer

For K J Rajendran, a 66-year-old lottery ticket vendor hailing from Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram, the dream of flying is finally turning into reality. Handpicked to attend the grand Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, this invitation from the Prime Minister of India himself marks an event of significance in Rajendran’s life. The vendor, who has been selling tickets for the past 35 years, is overwhelmed with disbelief and excitement.

Rajendran’s Journey to the Capital

Accompanied by his wife, Rajendran is gearing up for this monumental trip, which is being keenly anticipated by his family as well. He was selected as one of the beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, commending his prompt loan repayment.

Another Vendor Joins the Parade

In a similar vein, Augustine K C, a 62-year-old roadside eatery owner from Angamaly, has also been bestowed with an invitation to the parade. Augustine, along with his wife, is eagerly looking forward to this trip. They have planned to shut their shop for four days to bask in this experience and indulge in additional sightseeing in New Delhi.

From Slum to Civil Services

In an unrelated but equally inspiring story, Ummul Kher, a girl originating from a slum in Nizamuddin, Delhi, has triumphed over her bone fragile disorder and financial difficulties to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Despite suffering from 16 fractures and undergoing 8 surgeries, her unwavering determination guided her to clear the UPSC exam, making her a beacon of inspiration for thousands.