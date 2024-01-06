en English
Los Angeles Zoo Joins Global Efforts to Save Gharials on India’s Gandak River

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the Los Angeles Zoo has pledged its support to the Gharial Conservation Project on the Gandak River in India, marking an important stride towards the preservation of the critically endangered species. The gharial, a unique crocodile species, known for its elongated snout adapted for piscivory, has been teetering on the brink of extinction for decades.

Gandak River: A Beacon of Hope for Gharials

The Gandak River, a 284-kilometer stretch that was once home to a mere 30 gharials, has seen a remarkable increase in the gharial population, owing to the dedicated conservation efforts initiated by the state government and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in 2014. Today, the river boasts of a thriving gharial population of 217, making it the second successful breeding site for this endangered species in India, after the National Chambal Sanctuary.

The Los Angeles Zoo’s Involvement

The Los Angeles Zoo’s collaboration with the project aims to further bolster the conservation efforts through the application of ex-situ incubation. This process entails the safeguarding of the species in a controlled environment that closely mimics their natural habitat, away from the threats of their natural surroundings. The hatchlings are later reintroduced to the river, contributing to the augmentation of the gharial population.

Upcoming Conservation Center

As part of this initiative, the state government of Bihar is working on setting up an incubation and interpretation center for gharials and turtles along the Gandak river, with the support of the Los Angeles Zoo. West Champaran’s local forest officials have been mobilized to collaborate with the district administration to expedite the transfer of the designated land to the Forest Department for the establishment of this conservation center.

The Los Angeles Zoo’s involvement in this project underlines the global significance of this conservation effort, and the pressing need to secure the future of the gharial species. It is an exemplary instance of international cooperation aimed at preserving biodiversity and safeguarding our planet’s endangered species.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

