Long Queues and Delays at Kolkata Airport Despite New Technology

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Despite advancements in technology aimed at streamlining the passenger experience, Kolkata airport is grappling with long queues and significant delays. The introduction of new technologies such as the inline baggage X-ray system and the DigiYatra app for contactless entry have yet to alleviate crowding and the accompanying frustrations. Passengers report waiting times exceeding 30 minutes at both security and entry points, pointing to a systemic issue that requires immediate attention.

Challenges in Implementation

There are several reasons for the ongoing congestion. Among them are inadequate planning, insufficient personnel, poor supervision, and inefficiency among some staff. These issues underscore the complexity of implementing new technologies in a busy airport environment. While the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, mandates that hand baggage should be scanned within 20 seconds, this benchmark is often missed, adding to the delays.

DigiYatra App: Promise and Problems

The DigiYatra app, launched on April 1, 2023, aims to provide a contactless entry solution for passengers. While over 50% of eligible passengers use the app, it has not been without its share of problems. Technical issues and a lack of understanding among passengers have led to its less-than-smooth operation. Furthermore, non-DigiYatra passengers face long queues due to limited gates. At peak hours, only one gate is often open, a situation that exacerbates delays and frustration.

The Way Forward

Airport officials acknowledge the challenges and agree on the need for more gates and better monitoring to improve the flow of passengers. To alleviate the situation, plans are in place to operationalize two additional security holds. However, the efficacy of these measures will only be known once implemented. For now, passengers continue to bear the brunt of these systemic issues, a scenario that necessitates swift and effective action.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

