Long Queues and Delays at Kolkata Airport Despite New Technology

Despite advancements in technology aimed at streamlining the passenger experience, Kolkata airport is grappling with long queues and significant delays. The introduction of new technologies such as the inline baggage X-ray system and the DigiYatra app for contactless entry have yet to alleviate crowding and the accompanying frustrations. Passengers report waiting times exceeding 30 minutes at both security and entry points, pointing to a systemic issue that requires immediate attention.

Challenges in Implementation

There are several reasons for the ongoing congestion. Among them are inadequate planning, insufficient personnel, poor supervision, and inefficiency among some staff. These issues underscore the complexity of implementing new technologies in a busy airport environment. While the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, mandates that hand baggage should be scanned within 20 seconds, this benchmark is often missed, adding to the delays.

DigiYatra App: Promise and Problems

The DigiYatra app, launched on April 1, 2023, aims to provide a contactless entry solution for passengers. While over 50% of eligible passengers use the app, it has not been without its share of problems. Technical issues and a lack of understanding among passengers have led to its less-than-smooth operation. Furthermore, non-DigiYatra passengers face long queues due to limited gates. At peak hours, only one gate is often open, a situation that exacerbates delays and frustration.

The Way Forward

Airport officials acknowledge the challenges and agree on the need for more gates and better monitoring to improve the flow of passengers. To alleviate the situation, plans are in place to operationalize two additional security holds. However, the efficacy of these measures will only be known once implemented. For now, passengers continue to bear the brunt of these systemic issues, a scenario that necessitates swift and effective action.