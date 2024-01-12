Long-Missing Indian Air Force’s An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast

In a recent development, the debris of the long-missing Indian Air Force’s An-32 aircraft has been discovered off the coast of Chennai. This significant finding comes nearly eight years after the plane mysteriously disappeared over the Bay of Bengal on July 22, 2016. The discovery was made possible by an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) deployed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, which located the aircraft at a depth of 3,400 meters.

The Mystery of the Missing Aircraft

The Russian origin twin-engined military transport aircraft was carrying 29 personnel when it vanished. The aircraft was found approximately 140 nautical miles (approximately 310 km) from the Chennai coast. The search images were scrutinized and found to be conforming with an An-32 aircraft, pointing to the debris as possibly belonging to the crashed IAF An-32 (K-2743).

The Largest Search and Rescue Mission

The disappearance of the An-32 had prompted the armed forces to launch India’s largest search and rescue mission for a plane missing over sea. Despite the extensive search efforts, the Indian Air Force eventually declared those onboard ‘presumed dead’ in 2016.

A Breakthrough Discovery

The breakthrough in locating the missing aircraft came when the National Institute of Ocean Technology deployed an autonomous underwater vehicle at the aircraft’s last known location. The AN-32, a Soviet-origin military transport aircraft, had been in service with IAF since 1984 and had undergone an upgrade in 2015 before the crash. This discovery not only brings closure to the mystery of the missing aircraft but also provides answers to the families of those on board.