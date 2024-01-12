en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Long-Missing Indian Air Force’s An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Long-Missing Indian Air Force’s An-32 Aircraft Found Off Chennai Coast

In a recent development, the debris of the long-missing Indian Air Force’s An-32 aircraft has been discovered off the coast of Chennai. This significant finding comes nearly eight years after the plane mysteriously disappeared over the Bay of Bengal on July 22, 2016. The discovery was made possible by an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) deployed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology, which located the aircraft at a depth of 3,400 meters.

The Mystery of the Missing Aircraft

The Russian origin twin-engined military transport aircraft was carrying 29 personnel when it vanished. The aircraft was found approximately 140 nautical miles (approximately 310 km) from the Chennai coast. The search images were scrutinized and found to be conforming with an An-32 aircraft, pointing to the debris as possibly belonging to the crashed IAF An-32 (K-2743).

The Largest Search and Rescue Mission

The disappearance of the An-32 had prompted the armed forces to launch India’s largest search and rescue mission for a plane missing over sea. Despite the extensive search efforts, the Indian Air Force eventually declared those onboard ‘presumed dead’ in 2016.

A Breakthrough Discovery

The breakthrough in locating the missing aircraft came when the National Institute of Ocean Technology deployed an autonomous underwater vehicle at the aircraft’s last known location. The AN-32, a Soviet-origin military transport aircraft, had been in service with IAF since 1984 and had undergone an upgrade in 2015 before the crash. This discovery not only brings closure to the mystery of the missing aircraft but also provides answers to the families of those on board.

0
Economy India International Relations
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
11 mins ago
CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork's Struggling Small Businesses
The Cork Business Association (CBA) is urging the Irish government to intervene in support of Cork’s struggling small businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, which are grappling with the compounding effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine. The CBA has been in active dialogue with political representatives, including high-ranking government officials
CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork's Struggling Small Businesses
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs in Major Corporate Reorganization
18 mins ago
Citigroup to Cut 20,000 Jobs in Major Corporate Reorganization
Marcos Jr. Prepares New Economic Team to Counter Market Challenges
26 mins ago
Marcos Jr. Prepares New Economic Team to Counter Market Challenges
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
12 mins ago
Sri Lanka Embarks on Telecom PLC Divestiture: A Step Towards Economic Reform
Inflation's Impact: A Collective Reassessment of Consumer Spending
13 mins ago
Inflation's Impact: A Collective Reassessment of Consumer Spending
Stock Markets Rise Amid Mixed Bank Earnings and Surge in Oil Prices
15 mins ago
Stock Markets Rise Amid Mixed Bank Earnings and Surge in Oil Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans' Expectations
57 seconds
Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans' Expectations
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
2 mins
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
5 mins
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
5 mins
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
7 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
8 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
10 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
10 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
10 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app