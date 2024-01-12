en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Lonavla Locals Protest for Better Train Services; Issue Warnings for Future Demonstrations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Lonavla Locals Protest for Better Train Services; Issue Warnings for Future Demonstrations

Friday morning saw the Deccan Queen train, traveling from Pune to Mumbai, delayed by over twenty minutes due to a protest at Lonavla station. The demonstration was staged by locals demanding the halt of long-distance and Vande Bharat trains at the Lonavla station. The protest, which began at 7:30 am, quickly escalated as participants began occupying the train tracks and even mounted the engine of the Deccan Queen.

The Core of the Dispute

The focal point of the protest was the lack of Pune-Lonavla local train services between 11 am and 3 pm. The protesters expressed their grievances against the railway administration with vocal slogans and a physical display of their discontent. Following a series of negotiations, Lonavla station master R Rajput agreed to the protestors’ demands, committing to the introduction of local train services within the requested time frame, based on directives from the railway administration.

Further Commitments and Warnings

In addition to the increased local services, officials also committed to halting five express trains at the Lonavla station. However, protestor Kishore Kirni issued a stern warning, stating that if the railway administration failed to fulfill these assurances within ten days, further demonstrations were planned. These future protests, Kirni warned, could disrupt the critical Mumbai-Pune train corridor. A meeting with the railway divisional manager has also been requested within eight days.

The Need for Better Services

The protest underscores the community’s need for increased local train services. Student Pratik Mistry highlighted the inconvenience caused by the current schedule, emphasizing the importance of improved connectivity and recognition of Lonavla as a significant stop for long-distance trains. With police intervention, the protestors were eventually persuaded to vacate the premises, and train services resumed.

0
India Local News Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 seconds ago
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
In a significant stride towards sustainable fashion, renowned brand Coach has unveiled Coachtopia, a new circular fashion line that focuses on upcycling and sustainability. This innovative initiative is a collaboration with KH Export, a family-run leather manufacturing firm in Chennai, India, that has been a partner of Coach since 1987. Challenging the Leather Waste Norm
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses
11 mins ago
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC and Fire Department over Fire Safety Lapses
India and France Explore Financial Collaboration Ahead of Macron's Visit
11 mins ago
India and France Explore Financial Collaboration Ahead of Macron's Visit
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
5 mins ago
Political Unity Could Foster Better Governance: Dr. Karan Singh
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
7 mins ago
ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore of West Bengal Sub-Postmaster in Money Laundering Case
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
10 mins ago
Marriott International Debuts Moxy Brand in India, Eyes Further Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
34 seconds
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
2 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
2 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
3 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
3 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
4 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
4 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
4 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
4 mins
PDP Governors Celebrate Supreme Court Victories: A Triumph for Democracy
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app