Lonavla Locals Protest for Better Train Services; Issue Warnings for Future Demonstrations

Friday morning saw the Deccan Queen train, traveling from Pune to Mumbai, delayed by over twenty minutes due to a protest at Lonavla station. The demonstration was staged by locals demanding the halt of long-distance and Vande Bharat trains at the Lonavla station. The protest, which began at 7:30 am, quickly escalated as participants began occupying the train tracks and even mounted the engine of the Deccan Queen.

The Core of the Dispute

The focal point of the protest was the lack of Pune-Lonavla local train services between 11 am and 3 pm. The protesters expressed their grievances against the railway administration with vocal slogans and a physical display of their discontent. Following a series of negotiations, Lonavla station master R Rajput agreed to the protestors’ demands, committing to the introduction of local train services within the requested time frame, based on directives from the railway administration.

Further Commitments and Warnings

In addition to the increased local services, officials also committed to halting five express trains at the Lonavla station. However, protestor Kishore Kirni issued a stern warning, stating that if the railway administration failed to fulfill these assurances within ten days, further demonstrations were planned. These future protests, Kirni warned, could disrupt the critical Mumbai-Pune train corridor. A meeting with the railway divisional manager has also been requested within eight days.

The Need for Better Services

The protest underscores the community’s need for increased local train services. Student Pratik Mistry highlighted the inconvenience caused by the current schedule, emphasizing the importance of improved connectivity and recognition of Lonavla as a significant stop for long-distance trains. With police intervention, the protestors were eventually persuaded to vacate the premises, and train services resumed.