Lokesh Kanagaraj Debuts as Actor in Inimel Music Video with Shruti & Kamal Haasan

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj steps into the spotlight, not behind the camera this time, but in front of it, for a music video titled Inimel, alongside Shruti Haasan. This unique collaboration also brings in Kamal Haasan, not as an actor but as a lyricist, marking a family affair with deep creative roots. The anticipation for this release is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the video's premiere on March 25.

From Director to Actor: Lokesh's New Role

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his work on films like Leo and Vikram, surprises his fanbase by showcasing his acting skills in Inimel. The music video, a vibrant collaboration with Shruti Haasan, who also turns composer for the track, showcases a dynamic shift in roles for the usual behind-the-scenes maestro. This role reversal, teased by Shruti on her Instagram, highlights the multifaceted talents of the individuals involved.

Chemistry and Creativity Combined

The teaser for Inimel reveals Lokesh and Shruti as lovers, captivating audiences with their on-screen chemistry. The sneak peek into the song also features Shruti's vocals, adding another layer of anticipation for the full release. Fans have expressed their surprise and delight at Lokesh's acting prowess, further heightening the buzz around this music video. The project showcases a blend of traditional and modern elements, with posters hinting at a game-themed narrative.

Shruti Haasan's Musical and Cinematic Journey

Aside from Inimel, Shruti Haasan continues to make waves in the film industry with her upcoming projects, including Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh. This film, set in the hinterlands of India, promises a rustic drama with Shruti in a new avatar. Her diverse roles and musical endeavors underline her versatility as an artist, contributing to the growing anticipation for her future works.

As the release date for Inimel draws near, fans are on the edge of their seats, ready to witness the collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Kamal Haasan. This music video not only highlights the versatility and creativity of these artists but also sets a new standard for collaborative projects in the Indian entertainment industry. With its unique concept and star-studded team, Inimel is poised to be a game-changer, further cementing the legacy of these influential figures in cinema and music.