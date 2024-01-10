en English
Crime

Lokayukta Police Raids Reveal Large-Scale Asset Accumulation by Bengaluru Officials

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Lokayukta Police Raids Reveal Large-Scale Asset Accumulation by Bengaluru Officials

In a sweeping operation, the Lokayukta police conducted a series of raids across Bengaluru and surrounding areas, uncovering enormous assets held by various government officials. The operation exposed staggering wealth accumulation by public servants, raising concerns about corruption and illegal gains within the ranks of government officials.

Unraveling the Ill-Gotten Wealth

The raids resulted in the discovery of assets worth over ₹51 crore, linked to six government officials. These officials were from diverse departments including the Public Works Department, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd., and a gram panchayat member.

Among those implicated, ML Nagaraj, Chief General Manager at BESCOM Bengaluru, was found with assets worth 6.37 crores, including real estate, vehicles, and cash. D.M. Padmanabha, PDO of Devanahalli Gram Panchayat, had amassed assets worth 5.98 crores, including industrial sheds and agricultural land. N. Satish Babu, Superintending Engineer at PWD Bengaluru, was discovered to possess assets amounting to 4.52 crores, comprising real estate and jewelry.

The Shocking Extent of Wealth Accumulation

Further discoveries included Syed Munir Ahmed, an Executive from Ramnagar, who had 5.48 crores in assets. HS Suresh, a government official from Bengaluru South Taluk, had a shocking 25.58 crores in various forms of property and valuables. Lastly, B. Manjesh, Joint Director of the Multiple Planning Authority, held assets worth 3.18 crores.

The assets discovered included properties, agricultural land, vehicles, and ornaments. Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases were registered against these officials based on source-based information and preliminary inquiry.

Implications of the Findings

The Karnataka Lokayukta’s search and seizure operations have exposed questionable wealth accumulation by government officials, raising serious concerns about corruption within the government. The raids, which were conducted at several locations in Bengaluru and Ramanagara district, have revealed that these officials had accumulated ₹51.13 crore worth unaccounted assets. This discovery has opened a Pandora’s box, revealing the depth of corruption that may be prevalent in the public sector.

The Lokayukta officials have registered an FIR against the officials whose locations were raided, demonstrating their commitment to upholding justice and rooting out corruption. This operation has sent a clear message: no one is above the law and corruption will not be tolerated.

Crime
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

