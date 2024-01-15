en English
Agriculture

Lok Sabha Elections: Rural Consumption Set to Rise Amid Election Spending

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Lok Sabha Elections: Rural Consumption Set to Rise Amid Election Spending

In a preemptive move ahead of the impending Lok Sabha election in India, analysts anticipate a surge in rural consumption due to increased election-related spending. This spending is expected to take the form of government-led populist measures as well as expenditures by political parties, both of which are likely to stimulate cash flow in rural regions.

Impact of Election Spending

According to Saurav Anand, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank, and other experts, this type of spending often results in cash transfers and incentivizes attendance at political rallies, thereby raising rural incomes. The distribution of mobile phones or cash, either directly or indirectly, is another measure that contributes to bolstering rural consumption.

The Flip Side: Market Liquidity Squeeze

However, there is a caveat. Funding elections could potentially lead to a liquidity squeeze in the market. Analysts such as Vishal Gutka from Philips Capital express concern about the possibility of funds being redirected towards election financing.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the potential implications, a recovery in rural demand is hoped for, driven by positive monsoon forecasts post-election. Amit Purohit from Elara Capital points out this optimistic scenario. The last two years have witnessed sluggish economic growth, with high inflation adversely affecting consumer purchasing power and leading to stagnant sales for FMCG companies.

The importance of rural demand cannot be overstated given its significance for India’s GDP. Considering that approximately 70 percent of the population is connected to agriculture and rural economies, the potential impact on the country’s economic health is substantial.

Looking Beyond Elections

The government is also believed to be contemplating measures beyond the electoral spending to address immediate economic concerns. These measures include strategies to put more money in the hands of people to resolve the issue of lax consumption demand. There is also discussion around making changes in the new tax regime to make it attractive for taxpayers. Bolstering the rural economy by increasing funds under the MNREGA rural employment guarantee scheme and offering additional benefits to women and marginalized communities are other possibilities being considered.

0
Agriculture Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

