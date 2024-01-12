Lohri 2024: Embracing Longer Days and the Harvest Season

As the chill of winter recedes, a wave of joy and warmth sweeps across North India. This is the time for Lohri, a vibrant festival marking the end of the winter solstice and the onset of longer days. In 2024, the festival will take place on Sunday, January 14, one day ahead of Makar Sankranti during the month of Paush according to the Hindu calendar.

Embracing the Harvest Season

Lohri is a potent symbol of the deep-rooted agrarian culture of North India, particularly resonant in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu. The festival manifests the joyous culmination of the harvest season, with communities coming together to celebrate the fruits of their hard work. The bonfires that are a staple of Lohri celebrations are not just sources of warmth during the chilly winter evenings but also represent the communal spirit of sharing and camaraderie.

The Cultural Significance of Lohri

The cultural tapestry of Lohri is woven with colourful threads of music, dance, and traditional foods. The festival resonates with the rich beats of ‘Bhangra’ and the soulful tunes of traditional songs like ‘Sundariye Mundariye Ho’. Mouthwatering Punjabi delicacies such as Rewri, Gajak, and Peanuts add to the festive spirit. The festival holds particular significance for newlyweds and new mothers, who receive special blessings and gifts as a symbol of good fortune and abundance.

Rituals and Traditions

In the heart of Lohri are its rituals and traditions that have been passed down through generations. The auspicious puja timings and shubh muhurat are crucial elements of the festival. Bonfires are lit using wood and cow dung cakes, symbolising a sacred observance. Families gather around these bonfires, offering sesame seeds, gur (jaggery), and popcorn to the fire god, Agni, and the sun god, Surya Devta, praying for a bountiful harvest in the coming season. The festival is also associated with the legend of ‘Dulla Bhatti’ and the folk song ‘Sunder Mundriye.’