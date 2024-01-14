en English
Aviation

Logistical Challenges Shadow Tourism Prospects in Lakshadweep

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Logistical Challenges Shadow Tourism Prospects in Lakshadweep

In 2023, the remote, sun-kissed islands of the Lakshadweep archipelago saw their lowest aircraft movement in eight years, according to data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This drop comes despite burgeoning curiosity around the destination, sparked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the ensuing flurry of social media attention. However, logistical challenges continue to cast a cloud over the tourism prospects of this tropical paradise.

A Dip in Aircraft Movement

The Agatti island airport, the solitary airstrip in the archipelago, recorded a mere 1,080 flight movements between April and November 2023. This figure is a significant decrease from 1,482 in the same period in 2022 and 1,202 in 2021, excluding the pandemic-hit year of 2020. Ironically, the decline comes at a time when the islands are grappling with increased tourism interest, primarily driven by the Prime Minister’s visit and subsequent social media buzz.

Logistical Challenges Deter Tourism

Lakshadweep’s potential as a tourist hotspot is marred by a lack of direct flights and inadequate tourist infrastructure. As of now, only Alliance Air operates a daily flight to Agatti, with the island’s airstrip being capable of accommodating only small aircraft. The necessity of obtaining mandatory permits for landing further complicates the access to these islands, discouraging potential visitors.

Government Initiatives and Industry Perspectives

In a bid to promote tourism and enhance defense surveillance capabilities, the government has plans to develop a new airport at Minicoy Island. However, industry leaders express concerns over the current state of affairs. VP Narula of Apex Travel and Tours and Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, opine that Lakshadweep has not been effectively marketed, resulting in low awareness and interest among potential tourists. Jay Bhatia, vice-president of the association, emphasizes that the archipelago’s infrastructure cannot currently support a significant influx of tourists.

As the government and industry leaders grapple with these challenges, the future of tourism in Lakshadweep hangs in the balance. The islands, with their azure waters and pristine beaches, hold immense potential. However, realizing this potential hinges on overcoming significant logistical hurdles and making effective promotional efforts.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

