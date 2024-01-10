en English
Light Show Illuminates India-UAE Friendship at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Light Show Illuminates India-UAE Friendship at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

In an awe-inspiring demonstration of solidarity and friendship, the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gujarat came alive with a spectacular light show. The event, a part of the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, brilliantly portrayed the strong ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This visual spectacle was more than just a light show; it was a symbol of a strategic partnership that has grown over the years, encompassing trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

Reveling in the Radiance of Relations

The light show, spanning 2 minutes and 25 seconds, projected images of iconic landmarks from both nations. The Statue of Unity, the Burj Khalifa, Vande Bharat train, and Hotel Atlantis were among the many structures celebrated. The luminous display illustrated the shared history and mutual respect between India and the UAE, reflecting the countries’ commitment to further enhancing their bilateral relations.

A Platform for Progress

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial event, serves as a melting pot for thought leaders, investors, corporations, policy and opinion makers, and the youth. With a primary aim of fostering economic growth and facilitating partnerships between local and global stakeholders, the summit brings together a diverse group of individuals under one roof to explore business opportunities within Gujarat.

The Beacon of Bilateral Bonds

The light show at the convention centre was more than just a resplendent spectacle; it was a visual testament to the enduring bond between India and the UAE. The image of their most recognizable landmarks, illuminated in radiant light, was likely a mesmerizing sight for the attendees of the summit. As they navigated the intricacies of economic partnerships and business ventures, this symbolic display served as a reminder of the powerful ties that bind these two nations together.

India International Affairs UAE
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

