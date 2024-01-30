LiftEd: King Charles III's Initiative Set to Revolutionize Education in India

At a time when the world is seeking to bridge educational gaps exacerbated by the pandemic, LiftEd, a transformative initiative by the British Asian Trust, emerges as a beacon of change. Founded by King Charles III, the Trust's comprehensive education program aims to revolutionize the learning landscape for millions of children in India.

Empowering the Foundation of Education

Launched on the International Day of Education, LiftEd seeks to bolster foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills among public school children in grades 1-3. More than a lofty ideal, the initiative is a concrete commitment to raising up to $20 million (INR 166 crore), bringing together a consortium of 26 partners. Among these are notable entities like the Atlassian Foundation, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, and the Reliance Foundation.

Aligning with National Goals

Far from being a standalone campaign, LiftEd aligns seamlessly with the Indian government's NIPUN Bharat Mission. This ambitious government endeavor is designed to ensure that every child aged 4-10 acquires FLN skills by the 2026-27 academic year. The confluence of these initiatives is set to catalyze a significant shift in India's educational paradigm.

On-Ground and At-Home Interventions

The strength of LiftEd lies not only in its vision but also in its strategic execution. The initiative will employ a dual approach of on-ground and at-home interventions, working with state governments and school facilitators across various regions. Areas like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will witness this transformative educational movement first-hand.

EdTech Accelerator: Digital Solutions for FLN Needs

In a progressive move, an EdTech Accelerator has also been launched under the LiftEd initiative. This platform aims to develop and promote digital solutions catering to the FLN needs of low-income students in India. It builds on the British Asian Trust's track record of successful social finance ventures and is expected to make a substantial impact on the foundational learning skills of 4 million children.

The British Asian Trust, established in 2007 by then Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, with British Asian business leaders, continues to address poverty, inequality, and injustice in South Asia. LiftEd, its latest initiative, stands as a testament to the Trust's enduring commitment to transformative change.