Lifology Foundation Presents ‘India Intelligence Report’ to CBSE

In an effort to bridge the gap between education and career choice, the Lifology Foundation, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup, has presented the ‘India Intelligence Report’ to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The report, a comprehensive exploration of the connections between student behavior, intelligence orientations, and potential career paths, was submitted during the grand finale of the National Guidance Festival 2023.

Decoding Intelligence and Career Paths

The ‘India Intelligence Report’ incorporates FACE and Multiple Intelligence Orientation (MIO) assessments, proprietary tools developed by Lifology. These assessments are designed to determine the intelligence orientations of students from Class VII to XII and highlight suitable career paths based on individual aptitudes and interests. The core belief driving this initiative is the conviction that understanding one’s own intelligence can significantly streamline the career selection process.

Grand Finale of the National Guidance Festival 2023

The National Guidance Festival, held at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, Thiruvananthapuram, is a joint venture by the Lifology Foundation, CBSE, and the World Bank. The festival’s mission is to provide global-standard career guidance and skill development opportunities to students. Lifology Foundation’s co-founder, Rahul J Nair, presented the report to CBSE director Biswajit Saha during this year’s grand finale.

Insights and Opportunities

The festival also offered profound insights from former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, who spoke about the growth of astrophysics and ISRO’s contributions to the field. Approximately 2,000 students from 10 states participated in the event, with the winners of the Skill Expo earning a unique opportunity to attend a program led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Such initiatives not only foster skill development but also provide a platform for students to interact with noteworthy personalities and gain invaluable exposure.