en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Life Insurance Corporation of India Faces Rs 806 Crore GST Demand

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Life Insurance Corporation of India Faces Rs 806 Crore GST Demand

India’s financial giant, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), finds itself embroiled in a tax controversy. The company has been served with a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand notice amounting to Rs 806 crore by the tax authorities. This significant move is part of a wider tax scrutiny being carried out across various sectors in the country.

GST Notice Details

The GST notice alleges discrepancies in the payment of taxes by LIC. The demand order comprises GST worth Rs 365.02 crore, a penalty of Rs 404.7 crore, and interest of Rs 36.5 crore. The charges are related to non-reversal of Input Tax Credit, reversal of ITC availed from reinsurance, interest on delayed payment, interest on advance received, and less Reverse Charge Mechanism liability disclosed in GSTR-9/3B than indicated by suppliers in GSTR-1.

(Read Also: Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

LIC’s Response

LIC, one of India’s largest financial institutions, is expected to respond to the notice. The company has indicated that it will file an appeal against the order. Should it find the claim to be unsubstantiated, it may challenge the demand notice.

(Read Also: India’s Domestic Markets in 2024: What Investors Need to Watch)

Beyond the Notice: Broader Implications

This incident is more than just a tax dispute. It underscores ongoing issues related to the implementation and interpretation of GST laws. Introduced in 2017, these laws were designed to unify the indirect tax regime across the country. However, as this case reveals, the journey towards a seamless GST regime continues to face hurdles. The outcome of this dispute could potentially influence future GST-related decisions and policies, making it a case to watch closely.

Read More

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy

By Muhammad Jawad

Navigating 2024: Australia's Economic Forecast Amid Interest Rate Cuts

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale

By Mazhar Abbas

Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024 ...
@Business · 7 mins
Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Singapore’s Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022
Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends

By Salman Akhtar

Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends
Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns

By Israel Ojoko

Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns
Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending

By Bijay Laxmi

Generative AI Attracts Global Investments: A Deep Dive into the Seismic Shift in Enterprise Spending
Latest Headlines
World News
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
2 mins
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
7 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
7 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
7 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
7 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
7 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
7 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
7 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
10 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
30 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app