Life Insurance Corporation of India Faces Hefty Tax Demands

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a prominent player in the Indian insurance industry, has been hit with tax demand orders from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai. The cumulative amount of these demands stands at a hefty INR 3,528.75 crore. These demands span across multiple assessment years, with a significant case affecting the financial years from 2012-13 to 2019-20, resulting in a demand of INR 2,133.67 crore. Another case pertains to the financial year 2015-16, where the tax demand is pegged at INR 1,395.08 crore.

Tax Demands Following ITAT's Decision

This sequence of tax orders comes in the wake of an earlier decision made by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). The ITAT had previously intimated LIC about a considerable refund of INR 25,464.46 crore. However, a reassessment of the situation led to the disallowance of interim bonuses by the assessing officer, thereby creating a consequential tax effect for LIC.

LIC's Response to Tax Demands

Responding to these demands, LIC has expressed its plan to challenge these orders before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) within the stipulated timeframes. Despite the substantial tax demands, LIC has maintained that these orders have no material influence on its financial standing, operations, or any other activities. In the stock exchange, LIC's shares closed at INR 834, reflecting a minor decrease of 0.51%.

Impact on the Insurance Giant

As these tax orders create ripples in the financial sector, LIC's stand remains firm, stating that there is no material impact on its financials, operations or other activities. As the corporation gears up to contest these orders, the industry awaits the outcome of this significant tax dispute.