Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Promotes J&K's Rich Heritage and Tourism at Sambhaav Utsav

February 14, 2024: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Sharda Peeth stall at the inauguration of Sambhaav Utsav in Kashmir Bhawan, New Delhi. The event, organized by the Resident Commission, has been a celebration of the civilization, culture, and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing thousands of attendees, including prominent personalities like K L Ganju and Sheetal Nanda IAS.

A Glimpse into the Rich Heritage of Jammu and Kashmir

Ravinder Pandita, the founder of Save Sharda Committee, welcomed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and presented him with a brochure showcasing the history and significance of Sharda Peeth, an ancient temple located in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The event's popularity highlights the growing interest in preserving and promoting the region's rich cultural heritage.

Positive Changes in Jammu and Kashmir Post Special Status Scrapping

During his visit to the Sharda Peeth stall, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha discussed the positive changes that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since the scrapping of its special status. Investments have increased, and there has been a significant influx of foreign tourists. Moreover, J&K Bank's financial performance has seen marked improvements.

From a Hotspot for Terrorists to a Tourist Destination

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the shift in Jammu and Kashmir's image from a hotspot for terrorists to a thriving tourist destination. He also announced the launch of 'J&K Sambhaav Utsav-2024' and the 'Hello J&K' information hub, which will provide valuable information and resources to both locals and tourists. Additionally, competitions for youth will be organized to foster a sense of unity and community.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to transform, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's visit to the Sharda Peeth stall at Sambhaav Utsav serves as a reminder of the region's rich cultural heritage and its promising future.

