Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Inaugurates New Campus of Asian School, Stresses on Educational Reforms

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled a beacon of knowledge and hope in the form of the new campus of Asian School at Miran Sahib, Jammu. A ceremony that was not just the inauguration of a school, but the initiation of a mission to usher in a new era of value-based quality education in the region. The event was graced by the presence of Sadhvi Ritambhara, the founder of Vatsalyagram Vrindavan, adding a layer of significance to the occasion.

Transforming Education, Reviving Glory

Speaking at the event, Sinha emphasized the critical role of private educational institutions in shaping society. His words resonated with the mission of the Dehradun-based boarding school, urging them to make education more accessible and affordable. A call to arms for private institutions to contribute to society not just by educating, but by reaching out to the marginalized communities and empowering them with knowledge.

In his address, Sinha echoed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing on the need for comprehensive educational reforms. He underscored the importance of reviving India's ancient glory and establishing the country as a global knowledge economy. A vision that is not just about transformation, but about restoration of national pride and confidence.

Breaking the Stagnation

Sinha offered a candid reflection on the state of the education sector in the country. He spoke of a stagnation that had set in over the past three decades, a state of inertia that has affected societal morale and national confidence. His words painted an image of a sector in need of revival, a system in need of a jolt.

Fostering Holistic Development

But Lieutenant Governor Sinha's vision goes beyond just reforms. He emphasized the need for an educational approach that fosters hands-on, experiential, and collaborative learning. A call for educators to not just teach, but to inspire and empower. He stressed the role of education in empowering the youth, in equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to India's journey towards being a developed nation.