Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Actively Monitors Jammu and Kashmir’s Electricity Supply

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has taken a hands-on approach to the area’s energy management, personally overseeing the daily power distribution. In a public event held in Srinagar, Sinha highlighted his active participation in monitoring the region’s electricity supply, underscoring his commitment to providing consistent and reliable power to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Direct Monitoring of Power Distribution

In his address, Sinha shared that he receives feedback about the area-wise supply of electricity each evening. This direct involvement enables him to promptly address any issues and ensure an uninterrupted supply of power. Damaged transformers, he assured, are fixed within a swift 24-hour timeframe, thereby reducing potential disruptions and inconvenience.

Srinagar’s Remarkable Transformation

During the same function, Sinha took the opportunity to laud the significant progress within the city of Srinagar. He attributed this transformation to the leadership of outgoing SMC commissioner, Athar Amir. Under Amir’s stewardship, Srinagar has emerged as a leading example for other Indian cities, having undergone remarkable changes over the past two years.

Reviving Jammu and Kashmir’s Historical Prestige

Furthermore, Sinha referenced the revival of Jammu and Kashmir’s historical prestige. This resurgence was symbolically represented in the celebrations at Lal Chowk on December 31. These festivities marked not just the dawn of a new year, but also the promise of a bright future for the region under Sinha’s watchful eye.