en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Actively Monitors Jammu and Kashmir’s Electricity Supply

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Actively Monitors Jammu and Kashmir’s Electricity Supply

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has taken a hands-on approach to the area’s energy management, personally overseeing the daily power distribution. In a public event held in Srinagar, Sinha highlighted his active participation in monitoring the region’s electricity supply, underscoring his commitment to providing consistent and reliable power to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Direct Monitoring of Power Distribution

In his address, Sinha shared that he receives feedback about the area-wise supply of electricity each evening. This direct involvement enables him to promptly address any issues and ensure an uninterrupted supply of power. Damaged transformers, he assured, are fixed within a swift 24-hour timeframe, thereby reducing potential disruptions and inconvenience.

Srinagar’s Remarkable Transformation

During the same function, Sinha took the opportunity to laud the significant progress within the city of Srinagar. He attributed this transformation to the leadership of outgoing SMC commissioner, Athar Amir. Under Amir’s stewardship, Srinagar has emerged as a leading example for other Indian cities, having undergone remarkable changes over the past two years.

Reviving Jammu and Kashmir’s Historical Prestige

Furthermore, Sinha referenced the revival of Jammu and Kashmir’s historical prestige. This resurgence was symbolically represented in the celebrations at Lal Chowk on December 31. These festivities marked not just the dawn of a new year, but also the promise of a bright future for the region under Sinha’s watchful eye.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
13 seconds ago
Supreme Court Upholds Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Acquittal in Murder Case
The Supreme Court of India has cemented the legal exoneration of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, reconfirming his innocence in the murder case of student leader Prabhat Gupta. The highest judiciary authority in the country declined to intervene in the concurrent findings of the lower courts, thus upholding the acquittal first
Supreme Court Upholds Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Acquittal in Murder Case
Makar Sankranti 2024: A Celestial Celebration and Harvest Festival
3 mins ago
Makar Sankranti 2024: A Celestial Celebration and Harvest Festival
Kannada Superstar Yash Visits Families of Deceased Fans Amid Birthday Celebrations
11 mins ago
Kannada Superstar Yash Visits Families of Deceased Fans Amid Birthday Celebrations
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
58 seconds ago
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023
2 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023
Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang Officially Divorced: A Look into Their Journey and Isha's Upcoming Film
2 mins ago
Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang Officially Divorced: A Look into Their Journey and Isha's Upcoming Film
Latest Headlines
World News
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
22 seconds
FEMA Allocates $3.5 Million for Repair of Hogar CREA Facilities in Puerto Rico
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
38 seconds
House Freedom Caucus Challenges Bipartisan Government Funding Deal
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
58 seconds
BJP Aims to Connect with Muslim Women Through Outreach Program in Uttar Pradesh
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
1 min
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Shines with 100% Organ Donation Conversion Rate
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
3 mins
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
3 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
3 mins
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
4 mins
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
4 mins
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app