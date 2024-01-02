en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LIC to Challenge ₹806.3 Crore GST Notice, Reassures Stakeholders

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
LIC to Challenge ₹806.3 Crore GST Notice, Reassures Stakeholders

The state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is gearing up to challenge a substantial Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice served by the Maharashtra deputy commissioner of state tax. The notice, totalling ₹806.3 crore, pertains to various compliance-related discrepancies identified during the fiscal year 2017-18.

LIC to Contest the Notice

LIC plans to contest this notice by lodging an appeal with the commissioner. The company reassured stakeholders in a regulatory filing that these developments would not significantly impact its finances, operations, or activities. The notice includes ₹365.02 crore in GST dues, ₹404.7 crore as a penalty, and ₹36.5 crore in interest. The allegations levelled against LIC are non-compliance with specific GST rules, including improper reversal and non-reversal of input tax credits, and reporting a lower reverse charge mechanism (RCM) liability than indicated by its suppliers.

Other GST Notices Issued to LIC

This GST notice is one among several received by LIC from various states. These include a ₹290 crore notice from Bihar state tax officials, a ₹36,844 fine for underpayment of taxes, and a ₹183 crore notice from Telangana’s taxation authority. All these notices comprise tax demands, penalties, and interest for similar compliance issues.

Impact on LIC’s Market Performance

Despite the GST notice, LIC’s shares ended in green, gaining 2.94 per cent. The corporation’s resilience in the face of such financial challenges indicates a robust financial health and strategic agility, reinforcing the trust of its stakeholders.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Sharemarket Opens 2024 with a Bang, Despite Wall Street's Downbeat End

By Geeta Pillai

The Unpaid Internship Paradox: A Barrier to Social Mobility?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility ...
@Business · 1 hour
Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility ...
heart comment 0
Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Latest Headlines
World News
Kale's Potential Health Benefits and Business Expansions Shape Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Industry
1 min
Kale's Potential Health Benefits and Business Expansions Shape Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Industry
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
3 mins
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
Tata Memorial Hospital to Launch World's Largest Therapeutic Nuclear Facility
4 mins
Tata Memorial Hospital to Launch World's Largest Therapeutic Nuclear Facility
High-Stakes Match on WWE Raw: Finn Balor to Face Tommaso Ciampa
5 mins
High-Stakes Match on WWE Raw: Finn Balor to Face Tommaso Ciampa
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
5 mins
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
Deciphering the 'Sex Recession': The Role of Dating Apps and the Value of Data
5 mins
Deciphering the 'Sex Recession': The Role of Dating Apps and the Value of Data
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
6 mins
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
6 mins
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
8 mins
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
56 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
3 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
3 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app