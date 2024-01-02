LIC to Challenge ₹806.3 Crore GST Notice, Reassures Stakeholders

The state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is gearing up to challenge a substantial Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice served by the Maharashtra deputy commissioner of state tax. The notice, totalling ₹806.3 crore, pertains to various compliance-related discrepancies identified during the fiscal year 2017-18.

LIC to Contest the Notice

LIC plans to contest this notice by lodging an appeal with the commissioner. The company reassured stakeholders in a regulatory filing that these developments would not significantly impact its finances, operations, or activities. The notice includes ₹365.02 crore in GST dues, ₹404.7 crore as a penalty, and ₹36.5 crore in interest. The allegations levelled against LIC are non-compliance with specific GST rules, including improper reversal and non-reversal of input tax credits, and reporting a lower reverse charge mechanism (RCM) liability than indicated by its suppliers.

Other GST Notices Issued to LIC

This GST notice is one among several received by LIC from various states. These include a ₹290 crore notice from Bihar state tax officials, a ₹36,844 fine for underpayment of taxes, and a ₹183 crore notice from Telangana’s taxation authority. All these notices comprise tax demands, penalties, and interest for similar compliance issues.

Impact on LIC’s Market Performance

Despite the GST notice, LIC’s shares ended in green, gaining 2.94 per cent. The corporation’s resilience in the face of such financial challenges indicates a robust financial health and strategic agility, reinforcing the trust of its stakeholders.