Business

LIC to Challenge ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand Orders; Assures Stakeholders of Stability

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
LIC to Challenge ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand Orders; Assures Stakeholders of Stability

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s leading insurance provider, is facing income tax demand orders amounting to ₹3,528.75 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai. These sizable orders have triggered LIC’s decision to challenge the claims and take the matter to the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) within the required timeframe.

Unfolding the Tax Saga

The first of these tax demands, amounting to ₹2,133.67 crore, pertains to assessment years spanning from 2012-13 to 2019-20, with the exception of 2015-16. This demand arose after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) notified LIC of a significant refund due to them. However, this refund was later contested by tax authorities who disallowed interim bonuses, leading to a substantial tax impact.

LIC, however, remains unphased, asserting that these orders do not pose a significant threat to its financial health or ongoing operations. The insurance giant continues to stand firm in its conviction to challenge these orders.

A Second Tax Demand Emerges

For the assessment year 2015-16, LIC faces another tax demand, this time of ₹1,395.08 crore. Much like the previous case, this demand also followed an ITAT directive to reassess the utilization of surplus and the disallowance issue related to interim bonuses. This led the assessing officer to issue a demand notice after disallowing the bonuses.

Impact on LIC Shares

In the wake of this news, LIC’s shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹834, marking a drop of ₹4.25 or 0.51%. Despite this dip, LIC maintains its commitment to its stakeholders and assures them that its financials and operations remain unaffected by these tax demand orders.

Business
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

