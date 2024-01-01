en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LIC Slapped with Rs 806 Crore GST Demand Notice: A Wake-Up Call for the Insurance Sector?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
LIC Slapped with Rs 806 Crore GST Demand Notice: A Wake-Up Call for the Insurance Sector?

India’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has found itself in the eye of a tax storm. The insurance titan has been slapped with a demand notice from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, amounting to a staggering Rs 806 crore for the financial year 2017-18. This development, which throws light on the indispensability of regulatory compliance, is being keenly observed by stakeholders in the financial and insurance sectors.

Facing the Tax Music

The demand notice is based on the alleged non-payment or short payment of GST by LIC during the said period. This significant financial demand encompasses the tax dues and the penalty for non-compliance. LIC now finds itself at a critical juncture, faced with the task of addressing this hefty demand.

Battling the Tax Conundrum

LIC may consider various options in response to this demand. These include paying the demand, contesting it legally, or seeking clarification and relief through negotiation with the GST authorities. The course of action that LIC chooses to adopt will undoubtedly set a precedent for the insurance sector, underlining the importance of tax compliance and the potential repercussions of any lapses.

Implications for the Insurance Sector

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adherence to tax regulations. It underscores the potential financial implications of non-compliance, not just for LIC but for the entire insurance sector. The resolution of this matter will be closely watched by industry stakeholders, as it could pave the way for stricter regulatory scrutiny and enhanced compliance measures in the future.

Despite the tax notice, LIC’s operations appear to remain unaffected. The shares of LIC closed 2.94% higher at Rs 857 apiece, indicating that the market has taken this development in its stride. While the notice does not impact the finances or other operations of the company, its resolution could have far-reaching implications for the insurance industry at large.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Office Owners Grapple with $117 Billion Debt: An Economic Pressure Test

By Olalekan Adigun

FIIs and DIIs Diverge on Indian Equities: A Tale of Two Investment Strategies

By Rafia Tasleem

Royal Enfield's December Sales Miss Industry Expectations

By Rafia Tasleem

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Sentenced to Jail: A Stinging Blow to Social Entrepreneurship

By Muhammad Jawad

India's Economic Prospects: Insights from a Recent Poll ...
@Business · 2 mins
India's Economic Prospects: Insights from a Recent Poll ...
heart comment 0
Canada’s Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences
Iraq and PetroChina to Boost Oil Production: Global Implications Await

By BNN Correspondents

Iraq and PetroChina to Boost Oil Production: Global Implications Await
India Records Significant Increase in Income Tax Returns for AY 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

India Records Significant Increase in Income Tax Returns for AY 2024
Indian Government Extends Incentive Scheme for Auto Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Government Extends Incentive Scheme for Auto Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND is Re-elected
18 seconds
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND is Re-elected
British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023
55 seconds
British Shores See 36% Drop in Migrant Arrivals via Small Boats in 2023
Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead
1 min
Alabama Legislature: Tax Reduction, Redistricting, and the Path Ahead
UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
1 min
UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
2 mins
Unsealed Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Expresses Hope for Belgium's European Council Presidency
3 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Expresses Hope for Belgium's European Council Presidency
Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles
3 mins
Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles
Liverpool's Klopp Turns Dream into Reality for Specially-Abled Fan
3 mins
Liverpool's Klopp Turns Dream into Reality for Specially-Abled Fan
United Cup Tennis Tournament: Nations Clash on Court; Australia Leads Against USA
4 mins
United Cup Tennis Tournament: Nations Clash on Court; Australia Leads Against USA
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
27 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
34 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app