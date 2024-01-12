en English
Business

LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
LIC Receives ₹3,528.75 Crore Tax Demand; Plans to Appeal

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a prominent state-owned insurance and investment corporation, has reported a hefty income tax demand of ₹3,528.75 crore ($472 million). The orders were issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai and are associated with various assessment years ranging from 2012-13 to 2019-20.

Disallowance of Interim Bonuses

The first tax demand, amounting to ₹2,133.67 crore ($285 million), arises from the disallowance of interim bonuses for the mentioned assessment years. The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) had initially reported a substantial refund to LIC. However, upon reassessment, the tribunal disallowed the interim bonuses, leading to a tax effect of ₹2,133.67 crore.

Despite this, LIC has assured that this will not cause a material impact on its financials, operations, or activities.

Re-examination of Surplus Utilisation

In a second case, relating to the 2015-16 assessment year, a demand of ₹1,395.08 crore ($186 million) has been issued. This demand was triggered after the ITAT directed a re-examination of surplus utilisation concerning interim bonuses. The assessing officer subsequently disallowed the bonuses, leading to a tax demand of ₹1,395.08 crore.

LIC has announced its plans to appeal both demands with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines.

Impact on Stock Market

Despite the news, LIC shares closed at ₹834 ($11.15), marking a minor decline of 0.51%, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The minor dip in share price suggests that investors may not perceive the tax demand as a significant threat to the corporation’s financial stability.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

