LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-owned insurance group and investment corporation, has been served with multiple tax demand notices by the Income Tax authorities. Acknowledging the latest on January 12, LIC received a demand notice of Rs 1,370.60 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, concerning the assessment year 2011-12. This demand follows an instruction from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s (ITAT) to reassess compliance with tax laws concerning the disallowance of an interim bonus.

LIC to Appeal Against Tax Notices

In response to these allegations, LIC stated its intention to file an appeal to the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai. This isn’t LIC’s first tryst with tax issues; it has been issued another demand notice for Rs 1,395.08 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, which will also be met with an appeal.

Previous GST-related Demand Notices

LIC’s tax troubles are not restricted to Income Tax alone. The corporation has previously received GST-related demand notices for short payments and compliance issues for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, including fines and interest. In the first few days of January alone, notices for about Rs 116 crore and Rs 663.45 crore were issued for underpaid GST for 2017-18. Furthermore, a GST demand of Rs 806.3 crore was received from Maharashtra’s deputy commissioner of state tax for various FY 2017-18 compliance shortcomings. Prior to this, in December 2023 and October of the same year, LIC received notices worth Rs 183 crore and Rs 36,844 crore, respectively, for tax payment issues.

Impact on LIC’s Shares

News of these tax issues has had a noticeable impact on LIC’s shares. Following the news on January 12, LIC’s shares experienced a 1 percent drop in early trading. However, LIC maintains that there is no material impact on their financials, operations, or other activities due to these tax demand notices.