en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:45 pm EST
LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the state-owned insurance group and investment corporation, has been served with multiple tax demand notices by the Income Tax authorities. Acknowledging the latest on January 12, LIC received a demand notice of Rs 1,370.60 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, concerning the assessment year 2011-12. This demand follows an instruction from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s (ITAT) to reassess compliance with tax laws concerning the disallowance of an interim bonus.

LIC to Appeal Against Tax Notices

In response to these allegations, LIC stated its intention to file an appeal to the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai. This isn’t LIC’s first tryst with tax issues; it has been issued another demand notice for Rs 1,395.08 crore for the assessment year 2015-16, which will also be met with an appeal.

Previous GST-related Demand Notices

LIC’s tax troubles are not restricted to Income Tax alone. The corporation has previously received GST-related demand notices for short payments and compliance issues for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, including fines and interest. In the first few days of January alone, notices for about Rs 116 crore and Rs 663.45 crore were issued for underpaid GST for 2017-18. Furthermore, a GST demand of Rs 806.3 crore was received from Maharashtra’s deputy commissioner of state tax for various FY 2017-18 compliance shortcomings. Prior to this, in December 2023 and October of the same year, LIC received notices worth Rs 183 crore and Rs 36,844 crore, respectively, for tax payment issues.

Impact on LIC’s Shares

News of these tax issues has had a noticeable impact on LIC’s shares. Following the news on January 12, LIC’s shares experienced a 1 percent drop in early trading. However, LIC maintains that there is no material impact on their financials, operations, or other activities due to these tax demand notices.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
40 seconds ago
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
On a remarkable day in Shenzhen, China, global retail giant Costco inaugurated its first store in the city, which was met with an overwhelming response. The grand opening was characterized by massive crowds and seemingly endless queues, with tens of thousands of individuals lining up for hours to gain access to the warehouse club. This
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District On Sale: Potential Value of $190 Million
3 mins ago
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District On Sale: Potential Value of $190 Million
Jersey's Postal Service Set for Major Overhaul Amid Changing Demands
3 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Service Set for Major Overhaul Amid Changing Demands
Navigating the Volatility: Oil Trading in a Fluctuating Market
52 seconds ago
Navigating the Volatility: Oil Trading in a Fluctuating Market
Final Trade Recommendations: Analysts Spotlight CCI, MPC, SYK, ABBV, and a 2024 Mystery
2 mins ago
Final Trade Recommendations: Analysts Spotlight CCI, MPC, SYK, ABBV, and a 2024 Mystery
Ghana's Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring
2 mins ago
Ghana's Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring
Latest Headlines
World News
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
1 min
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
1 min
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
2 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
3 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
3 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
3 mins
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
4 mins
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
5 mins
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
5 mins
Public Outcry in Poland Against Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
20 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app