Business

LIC Faces Rs 806 Crore GST Demand; Case Outcome Could Impact Entire Insurance Sector

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
In what could be a significant test case for India’s insurance sector, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been served a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand notice, inclusive of penalties, summing up to Rs 806 crore for the fiscal year 2017-18. The tax authorities have raised this demand alleging that LIC did not adequately pay GST on specific services, an oversight that has led to the imposition of penalties over and above the tax demand.

Tax Evasion Accusations

The case pivots on the tax department’s assessment that certain services offered by LIC should have been subject to GST and the company’s alleged failure to pay these taxes has resulted in the hefty demand. This development comes amid a time when LIC’s stock has rallied to a 52-week high after a minimum shareholding rule tweak, despite its portfolio staying in the red and a drop in life insurance premium collections by 25% in November.

Potential Ramifications

The implications of this case extend beyond LIC, impacting the entire insurance sector, particularly with respect to the interpretation and application of GST on various services. The demand against LIC, being a major player in the insurance industry, is significant and the resolution of this case could potentially set a precedent for future tax assessments in the sector.

Anticipated Response

LIC is expected to contest the demand, and it is likely that the case may proceed to the judiciary for a resolution. Despite the notice, LIC’s operations seem to be unaffected, with its shares closing 2.94% higher. This matter’s resolution will be keenly observed by industry stakeholders as it could steer the way for stricter regulatory scrutiny and enhanced compliance measures in the insurance domain.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

