Leveraged Economies Declining, Real Economy to Resurface: Sandeep Tandon, CIO of Quant Mutual Fund

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Leveraged Economies Declining, Real Economy to Resurface: Sandeep Tandon, CIO of Quant Mutual Fund

In an enlightening discussion on the evolving financial landscape, Sandeep Tandon, CIO of Quant Mutual Fund, shares his astute observations on the current and future financial markets. Tandon forecasts a significant shift in economic paradigms over the next 30 years, envisioning a decline in the prominence of leveraged economies and a resurfacing of the real economy.

The Leveraged Economy and Its Beneficiaries

He identifies banks as the prime beneficiaries of the existing leveraged economy, particularly in the US. However, his prognosis for the US economy is bearish in the long term due to its heavy reliance on leverage. Despite the end of the easy phase of the bull run, Tandon asserts that we are still within the boundaries of a bull market, albeit one that presents more challenges.

Strategic Investing and Sector Rotation

Emphasizing the need for strategic sector rotation as an investment approach, Tandon highlights the impressive growth of Quant Mutual Fund. It boasts nearly Rs 52,000 crore in assets under management (AUM), a significant increase attributed to a differentiated strategy, consistent performance, and substantial retail support from their 54 lakh folios.

India: A Buy-On-Dip Market

Despite high valuations, Tandon confidently labels India as a buy-on-dip market. He believes the country’s unique macroeconomic position will attract significant foreign investment, especially as investors pivot away from markets like China. This optimistic outlook is coupled with a belief in the necessity for a conservative dynamic style of money management, calling for frequent portfolio rebalancing in the current market.

Insights on the Banking Sector

As he wraps up his discourse, Tandon shares insights on the banking sector. Quant Mutual Fund has strategically reduced its exposure to financials, including banks, to a mere 5%. This decision is rooted in the thesis that the real economy will make a comeback, leading banks to lose their current prominence.

Meanwhile, Aavas Financiers Ltd., where Tandon is part of the top management, has spent 36.74% of its operating revenues on interest expenses and 18.75% on employee costs in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. The company, listed on Nifty Smallcap 100, Nifty 500, S&P BSE 500, and 13 other key indices, has seen a recent decline in its stock price, with a 50-day moving crossover and a 20-day moving crossover appearing recently.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

