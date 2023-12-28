en English
India

Leopard Strays into Residential Area in Pune, Rescued after Five-Hour Operation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:45 am EST
Leopard Strays into Residential Area in Pune, Rescued after Five-Hour Operation

In an incident that unfolded in the wee hours of Thursday, a stray leopard ventured into a residential area in Chikhli, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, sparking a well-coordinated response from local authorities. The leopard, sighted around 4:50 am, instigated an immediate response, with a rescue operation mobilized involving forest officials, the police, the fire brigade, and the RESQ Charitable Trust.

Operation Leopard Rescue

The adult leopard initially managed to elude capture at a local godown, subsequently isolating itself on a nearby farm. The operation, lasting about five hours, concluded successfully around 10 am, with the leopard being tranquilized and captured without any injuries to either the animal or humans involved.

Collaborative Effort Ensures Safety

Officials from the Chikhli police station and the RESQ Charitable Trust coordinated the effort, emphasizing the importance of keeping locals indoors to prevent undue stress to the animal and to avert any potential danger. The teams involved worked in harmony to ensure the safety of the leopard and the local residents of Chikhli.

Leopard’s Health Assessment and Rehabilitation

Following the successful rescue, the leopard will undergo a health assessment before its release back into the wild. This includes a thorough examination to rule out any injuries and to ensure that the leopard is in optimal health for its return to its natural habitat. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the increasing human-wildlife interactions in rapidly urbanizing areas and the importance of well-coordinated responses to such situations.

India Wildlife
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

