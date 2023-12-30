Leopard Sighting in Tirumala Sparks Safety Concerns

Devotees aiming to reach the sacred Tirumala site were once again confronted with a frightful sight—a leopard lurking in the vicinity, evoking memories of past instances when wildlife proved a threat to the pilgrims. Tirumala, a high-altitude town located in Andhra Pradesh, is globally recognized for its Venkateswara Temple, a destination that magnetizes millions of visitors annually. The journey to this temple weaves through territories inhabited by a variety of wildlife, including leopards. The recent sighting of this big cat has sparked renewed fears among devotees and authorities alike about the safety protocols and the necessity for intensified surveillance when traversing these territories.

Unveiling the Incident

Reports of leopard sightings on the Tirumala pedestrian route, specifically around the Sri Narsimha Swamy shrine, have stirred concerns. Trap cameras installed around the shrine have managed to capture images of the leopards on December 13 and 26, helping the forest department verify their presence through footprints. The department has advised devotees to exercise caution and move in groups along the Tirumala path.

Past Encounters and Measures Taken

In the past, leopards have been spotted on the Alipiri walking path, and a leopard attack on a girl in Kovvuru village, Nellore district, was reported. In response to these incidents, the forest department has initiated steps to trap and relocate the leopards to prevent further occurrences.

A State of Alarm

The leopard sighting in Tirumala has induced a sense of panic among the local community. The authorities have confirmed the leopard’s presence near the temple premises, tracing its movements through camera traps. Forest officials have alerted the pilgrims visiting Tirumala, urging them to be vigilant during their temple visit. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need to balance human activities and wildlife conservation in these sensitive areas.