Leopard in Dhabdhaba-Bicholim Captured; Reflects Effort to Handle Human-Wildlife Conflict

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Leopard in Dhabdhaba-Bicholim Captured; Reflects Effort to Handle Human-Wildlife Conflict

In the early hours of a quiet Sunday, uneasy tranquility in the Dhabdhaba-Bicholim area was replaced by a sigh of relief as forest department officials successfully managed to capture a leopard that had been wreaking havoc in the locality. This elusive predator, a regular visitor to the region, had been hunting dogs and inciting fear among the residents.

A Full-Grown Leopard

According to an officer from the Kerim forest range, the captured leopard is a fully grown specimen. The authorities now intend to release the animal back into its natural habitat, effectively acknowledging the importance of preserving the balance between human settlements and the wilderness that surrounds them. Leopard sightings are not an anomaly in this region, with similar reports pouring in from areas like Narvem, Mayem, Vhalshim, and Shirgaon. A notable incident involving a leopard cub was also reported in Pajwada, Bicholim.

Human-Wildlife Conflict

The capture of the leopard and the subsequent decision to release it back into the wild is a clear reflection of the ongoing efforts by the forest department to manage the complex issue of human-wildlife conflicts. This necessitates a careful equilibrium, ensuring safety for residents without disrupting the habitats and lives of the wildlife.

Contrasting Incident from Karnataka

In a contrasting incident from Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, a one-and-a-half-year-old male leopard died after getting caught in a snare trap laid for animals. The villagers had raised complaints about regular leopard sightings and disappearance of dogs, which led to officials placing a cage to capture the leopard. Tragically, the leopard was discovered caught in a snare trap and died during a rescue operation. The snare trap, meant to catch wild boars, led to a case being registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. The autopsy of the leopard was conducted and the remains were cremated following NTCA guidelines.

India Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

