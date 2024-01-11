en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Legal Loophole Allows Failed Drivers to Continue on Guernsey Roads

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Legal Loophole Allows Failed Drivers to Continue on Guernsey Roads

Drivers in Guernsey are leveraging a legal loophole, which allows them to continue driving on a foreign licence for up to a year, even after failing the local driving test multiple times. This legal quirk is now raising safety concerns and stirring a debate on the island.

Driving on Foreign Licence: The Loophole

According to current Guernsey law, new residents can drive using a licence issued by a non-exchange agreement country. However, within a year of their residency, they must apply for a Guernsey licence and pass both a theory and practical test. The loophole arises if they fail the test early in the one-year grace period. Despite the failure, they can continue to legally drive on their original foreign licence until the end of the grace period.

Voices from the Road

Dave Sheppard, a local driving instructor, has been vocal about his frustration with this loophole. Sheppard argues that allowing individuals who fail the driving test to continue driving is a dangerous practice. Dilip Kumar, a resident who moved to Guernsey in 2019 from India, can attest to Sheppard’s concerns. Kumar has failed the practical exam twice and is currently preparing for his third attempt. He shared that the driving test process in Guernsey is more rigorous than in India, where tests are not conducted on actual roads but in controlled environments.

Official Response

Colin Le Page, Lead Officer for Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services, has addressed the issue. Le Page stated that driving tests can be retaken multiple times within the grace period. However, if an individual fails to pass before the period ends, they must drive on a provisional licence with a co-driver until they pass the Guernsey driving test. This statement, while clarifying the regulations, still doesn’t address the safety concerns raised by Sheppard and others.

The loophole, while legal, is causing alarm among some residents and professionals in Guernsey. As the debate continues, the question remains: will the law change to close this loophole and ensure safer roads?

0
India Law Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
17 mins ago
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
In an exhibition of robust market health and exceptional growth, the Nifty IT sector has seen significant expansion, with industry titans TCS and Infosys playing pivotal roles in Nifty’s record-breaking highs. On January 12, 2024, both companies registered sharp gains, assisting the Nifty in breaking free from a consolidation range it had been locked in
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
24 mins ago
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
24 mins ago
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
AI Startup CEO Murder Case Ignites Mental Health Dialogue in India
19 mins ago
AI Startup CEO Murder Case Ignites Mental Health Dialogue in India
India Prepares for Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple
20 mins ago
India Prepares for Grand Consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
23 mins ago
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
2 mins
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
2 mins
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
2 mins
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
3 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
4 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
5 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
5 mins
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
5 mins
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
6 mins
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app