Legal Loophole Allows Failed Drivers to Continue on Guernsey Roads

Drivers in Guernsey are leveraging a legal loophole, which allows them to continue driving on a foreign licence for up to a year, even after failing the local driving test multiple times. This legal quirk is now raising safety concerns and stirring a debate on the island.

Driving on Foreign Licence: The Loophole

According to current Guernsey law, new residents can drive using a licence issued by a non-exchange agreement country. However, within a year of their residency, they must apply for a Guernsey licence and pass both a theory and practical test. The loophole arises if they fail the test early in the one-year grace period. Despite the failure, they can continue to legally drive on their original foreign licence until the end of the grace period.

Voices from the Road

Dave Sheppard, a local driving instructor, has been vocal about his frustration with this loophole. Sheppard argues that allowing individuals who fail the driving test to continue driving is a dangerous practice. Dilip Kumar, a resident who moved to Guernsey in 2019 from India, can attest to Sheppard’s concerns. Kumar has failed the practical exam twice and is currently preparing for his third attempt. He shared that the driving test process in Guernsey is more rigorous than in India, where tests are not conducted on actual roads but in controlled environments.

Official Response

Colin Le Page, Lead Officer for Guernsey’s Traffic and Highway Services, has addressed the issue. Le Page stated that driving tests can be retaken multiple times within the grace period. However, if an individual fails to pass before the period ends, they must drive on a provisional licence with a co-driver until they pass the Guernsey driving test. This statement, while clarifying the regulations, still doesn’t address the safety concerns raised by Sheppard and others.

The loophole, while legal, is causing alarm among some residents and professionals in Guernsey. As the debate continues, the question remains: will the law change to close this loophole and ensure safer roads?