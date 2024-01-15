Leaked Details of Tata Punch EV Stir Anticipation

In an electrifying revelation, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd is on the verge of launching the Punch EV, a novel electric micro-SUV. The unveiling, scheduled for January 17, 2024, has been preceded by leaks that have shed light on the vehicle’s features and specifications, stirring up anticipation among auto-enthusiasts and environmentalists alike.

Expectations for the Punch EV

Fueling the excitement is the long-range (LR) variant of the Punch EV, which is rumored to house a robust 40 kWh battery pack. This impressive power source promises an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) projected range of 431 km, with a practical real-world range estimated to be between 280-300 km. The LR variant is expected to reach top speeds of 140 kmph and charge from 0 to 80% in a swift 56 minutes when connected to a DC 50 kW charger.

The Medium Range Variant

Also in the lineup is the medium-range (MR) variant, powered by a 30 kWh battery. This model is anticipated to offer an ARAI range of 315 km and a real-life range of roughly 180 km. The MR variant’s top speed is expected to be capped at 110 kmph, making it a practical choice for city navigation.

Other Upcoming Releases

The automotive sector is set to witness more exciting releases. Hero MotoCorp will launch a new 125cc sporty motorcycle to rival the TVS Raider 125. This move follows the world premiere of the Hero Mavrick 440, and the new model is expected to be positioned above the Glamour Xtec 125. Kia, on the other hand, is testing a new compact SUV codenamed ‘AY’, possibly named ‘Clavis’, to bridge the gap between the Sonet and Seltos.

High-Performance Luxury EVs

In the luxury segment, BYD’s premium brand Yangwang is preparing to launch the U7 luxury EV. Pegged as a formidable competitor to the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, the U7 is a high-performance sedan boasting over 1,000hp. Built on BYD’s e4 platform, the U7 is expected to make its debut in China in the second half of 2024.

As the EV industry in India awaits the 2024 Union Budget, there are hopes for a reduction in GST on components and an extension of the FAME subsidy scheme. These moves would promote and encourage wider EV adoption, ensuring a greener future for India.