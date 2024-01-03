Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited Shares Surge Amid Expansion

Shares of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited, a manufacturer of rubber products, surged by 5 percent, hitting an upper circuit limit of Rs. 36.20. This rise in share prices is in line with the company’s expansion of its operational capabilities, marked by the installation of a Radial tyre crumb and reclaim plant at its factory. The expansion is anticipated to widen the company’s customer base, amplify production capacity, and slash raw material costs, thus propelling profitability.

Overcoming Revenue Decline

Despite witnessing a revenue drop from operations by 14.95 percent from Rs. 10.3 Crores in FY22 to Rs. 8.76 Crores in FY23, the firm’s profits soared from Rs. 50 Lakhs to Rs. 83 Lakhs. This indicates that the company has successfully managed to enhance its profitability despite a decrease in operational revenue.

Robust Returns

The company reported a return on equity (ROE) of 12.17 percent and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 10.01 percent. These figures underscore that the company is generating satisfactory returns on its equity and capital, showcasing sound financial management.

Risks Associated with Penny Stocks

However, it’s important to note the liquidity of penny stocks like Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited. This can result in significant price fluctuations with minimal trading volume, thus posing a high risk to retail investors.