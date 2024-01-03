en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited Shares Surge Amid Expansion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited Shares Surge Amid Expansion

Shares of Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited, a manufacturer of rubber products, surged by 5 percent, hitting an upper circuit limit of Rs. 36.20. This rise in share prices is in line with the company’s expansion of its operational capabilities, marked by the installation of a Radial tyre crumb and reclaim plant at its factory. The expansion is anticipated to widen the company’s customer base, amplify production capacity, and slash raw material costs, thus propelling profitability.

Overcoming Revenue Decline

Despite witnessing a revenue drop from operations by 14.95 percent from Rs. 10.3 Crores in FY22 to Rs. 8.76 Crores in FY23, the firm’s profits soared from Rs. 50 Lakhs to Rs. 83 Lakhs. This indicates that the company has successfully managed to enhance its profitability despite a decrease in operational revenue.

Robust Returns

The company reported a return on equity (ROE) of 12.17 percent and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 10.01 percent. These figures underscore that the company is generating satisfactory returns on its equity and capital, showcasing sound financial management.

Risks Associated with Penny Stocks

However, it’s important to note the liquidity of penny stocks like Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Limited. This can result in significant price fluctuations with minimal trading volume, thus posing a high risk to retail investors.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Post-Holiday Online Shopping Deals Continue in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Uttar Pradesh to Build India's First AI City: A Leap into the Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Bad news for Elon Musk as Tesla loses its top position

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Apple Suppliers' Shares Dip Following Barclays Downgrade

By Safak Costu

Advent International in Talks to Acquire Fisher Investments Amid Chang ...
@Business · 1 min
Advent International in Talks to Acquire Fisher Investments Amid Chang ...
heart comment 0
Sygnus Raises US$50 Million, Gears Up for Eco-Conscious Investments

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sygnus Raises US$50 Million, Gears Up for Eco-Conscious Investments
MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman Begins $216M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

By BNN Correspondents

MicroStrategy's Executive Chairman Begins $216M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings
SK Hynix to Issue $1 Billion Bonds Amidst Financial Losses, Shifts Focus to AI Chips

By BNN Correspondents

SK Hynix to Issue $1 Billion Bonds Amidst Financial Losses, Shifts Focus to AI Chips
TenX to Cease Operations as Bitcoin Soars Beyond $45,000

By Mahnoor Jehangir

TenX to Cease Operations as Bitcoin Soars Beyond $45,000
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
53 seconds
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
1 min
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
2 mins
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
2 mins
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
2 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
2 mins
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
2 mins
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
2 mins
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
2 mins
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
59 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app