Latest OTT Releases: From 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' to 'After Everything' and More

A Week in the OTT World: Prime Time Releases and Netflix Top 10

The OTT platforms are abuzz this week with Netflix's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' holding strong in the Top 10. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is set to make waves with the biggest release of the week - 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith', a series featuring strangers in a pretend marriage for a spy mission. Netflix's 'After Everything: The Final Chapter' adds another layer to Hardin Scott's love saga with his personal introspections.

Documentaries and International Lineup

Documentaries making their way to the screen include 'Alexander: The Making of God', profiling the enigmatic Alexander the Great, and 'The Greatest Night in Pop', offering a backstage pass to the creation of 'We are the World'. Netflix India spices up its lineup with the Taiwanese series 'Let's Talk About Chu' and the Chilean film 'Baby Bandito', a skater's heist story.

Prime Video's 'Expats' and Trending Indian Originals

Prime Video's 'Expats' has released its third episode, centering on a mother's relentless search for her missing son. Among the trending Indian Originals are 'Killer Soup' on Netflix and 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video. Other notable releases include 'Delicious in Dungeon', 'NASCAR Full Speed', 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse', and 'WiL'.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith: A Closer Look

Amazon Prime's reprisal of the 2005 movie 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' takes center stage. The series explores the intricacies of a pretend marriage, espionage skills, and the chemistry between the leads, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The series differentiates itself from the original film with its relatable and deep characters, a cliffhanger ending, and unresolved questions, leaving viewers curious about the characters' fate.

The series also stands out in terms of costume design and styling, with Madeline Weeks, former GQ fashion director, creating a chic and well-dressed look for the series.