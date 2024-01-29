LatentView Analytics Reports Decrease in Profit, But Surpasses USD 20M Revenue Milestone

Analytics firm, LatentView Analytics Ltd, has reported a dip in profit after tax, from Rs 52.4 crore to Rs 46.50 crore for Q4 2023, compared to the same quarter last year. Despite this, the company has achieved a significant milestone by recording over USD 20 million in revenue for the first time in a single quarter.

The growth represents a 6.4 percent sequential increase and a 14 percent year-on-year growth. This surge is primarily driven by higher revenue from existing clients.

Financial Highlights

For the nine months ending December 31, 2023, LatentView Analytics witnessed its total income rise to Rs 526.93 crore, up from Rs 438.42 crore during the same period last year. The profit after tax for this period was Rs 113.40 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 121.22 crore reported in the previous year.

The company's operating revenue reached Rs 1,657 million, marking a 6.4% sequential growth and a 14.0% YoY increase. EBITDA amounted to Rs 368 million, showing a 19.4% growth from the previous quarter. The profit before tax stood at Rs 566 million, reflecting a growth of 26.7% over the previous quarter.

Company's Market Stand

As of January 29, 2024, the market capitalization of the company was ₹9,754.70Cr, with a P/E ratio of 62.76 and PB ratio of 8.08. The share price was ₹474.10, and the 52-week high/low was ₹503.85 and ₹311.10 respectively. The company reported cash and investments as of December 31, 2023, at Rs 10,520 million.

CEO's Perspective

CEO Rajan Sethuraman attributed the revenue growth to the robust momentum for the company's value-led offerings across geographies. He emphasized their commitment to delivering strategic business outcomes through a value-proposition-led and domain-focused approach. The CFO highlighted the improvement in EBITDA margin to 22.2%, driven by operational efficiency and operating leverage.