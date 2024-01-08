Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees

The clock is ticking for those aspiring to register for the State Eligibility Test (SET) for the North-Eastern Region or Assam SET 2024 as the deadline is today, January 8. With the intent to ensure fair opportunities for all, the eligibility criteria and application fees have been carefully structured, taking into account the various categories.

Registration and Fee Payment

The official portal, sletneonline.co.in, is the gateway for aspiring candidates to register for Assam SET 2024. Once the registration process is completed today, candidates will have until January 12, 2024, to submit their application fees. This structured timeline provides candidates with ample opportunity to complete the necessary formalities without rushing at the last minute.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for Assam SET 2024 have been carefully crafted to ensure a level playing field for all contenders. Candidates from the General/Unreserved/General-EWS category need to have secured at least 55% marks in their Master’s Degree or equivalent from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This requirement, however, is slightly relaxed for SC, ST, PWD, and OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates, who need to have a minimum of 50% marks in their Master’s Degree or equivalent.

Application Fees

The application fees for Assam SET 2024 are determined by category. General category candidates are required to pay Rs 1200, while those from the OBC (Non-creamy layer) and General (EWS) have to part with Rs 1050. For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000, and PWD candidates are required to pay Rs 800. This fee structure ensures an equitable approach, considering the socioeconomic status of the different categories.

All aspirants are encouraged to go through the official notification and the Information Brochure in detail to avoid any discrepancies during the application process. With the last date upon us, it is a race against time for candidates to complete their registration and take a step closer to their academic aspirations.