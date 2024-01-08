en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees

The clock is ticking for those aspiring to register for the State Eligibility Test (SET) for the North-Eastern Region or Assam SET 2024 as the deadline is today, January 8. With the intent to ensure fair opportunities for all, the eligibility criteria and application fees have been carefully structured, taking into account the various categories.

Registration and Fee Payment

The official portal, sletneonline.co.in, is the gateway for aspiring candidates to register for Assam SET 2024. Once the registration process is completed today, candidates will have until January 12, 2024, to submit their application fees. This structured timeline provides candidates with ample opportunity to complete the necessary formalities without rushing at the last minute.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for Assam SET 2024 have been carefully crafted to ensure a level playing field for all contenders. Candidates from the General/Unreserved/General-EWS category need to have secured at least 55% marks in their Master’s Degree or equivalent from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This requirement, however, is slightly relaxed for SC, ST, PWD, and OBC (Non-creamy layer) candidates, who need to have a minimum of 50% marks in their Master’s Degree or equivalent.

Application Fees

The application fees for Assam SET 2024 are determined by category. General category candidates are required to pay Rs 1200, while those from the OBC (Non-creamy layer) and General (EWS) have to part with Rs 1050. For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 1000, and PWD candidates are required to pay Rs 800. This fee structure ensures an equitable approach, considering the socioeconomic status of the different categories.

All aspirants are encouraged to go through the official notification and the Information Brochure in detail to avoid any discrepancies during the application process. With the last date upon us, it is a race against time for candidates to complete their registration and take a step closer to their academic aspirations.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Qatar's 'Spring of Quran Students' Program Concludes with Success
The ‘Spring of Quran Students’ program, a unique initiative by the Department of Religious Call and Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Doha, Qatar, has successfully concluded. This enriching program, aimed at enhancing the educational and cultural aspects of Quran learning, was a part of a broader effort to attract new
Qatar's 'Spring of Quran Students' Program Concludes with Success
School Districts Consider Pay Raises to Address Substitute Teacher Shortage
52 mins ago
School Districts Consider Pay Raises to Address Substitute Teacher Shortage
Ivy League Success: The Remarkable Journey of the Jamaican Johnson Sisters
53 mins ago
Ivy League Success: The Remarkable Journey of the Jamaican Johnson Sisters
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
23 mins ago
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
43 mins ago
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
47 mins ago
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
18 seconds
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
1 min
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
2 mins
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
2 mins
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
2 mins
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
2 mins
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
3 mins
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
3 mins
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
4 mins
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
16 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app