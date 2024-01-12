en English
Business

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Stock Soars on New Order Announcement

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Stock Soars on New Order Announcement

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, an eminent multinational conglomerate, experienced a notable 2 percent hike in its share price following the disclosure of a new contract for its buildings and factories segment. The company’s stock price escalated to Rs 3573.25 per share, a substantial rise from the preceding close of Rs 3500.25. The financial markets responded positively to the infrastructure titan’s latest order, pushing its market capitalization to an impressive Rs 4.91 lakh crore.

Impressive New Order Fuels Growth

The new order, classified as ‘significant’ in the company’s classification system, is estimated to be worth between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. The contract was awarded by Hites, an entity under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and involves an array of construction and engineering services. The project’s broad scope includes civil structures, finishes, medical installations, and external development works, pointing towards a comprehensive involvement of Larsen & Toubro Ltd’s expertise.

Strong Performance and Healthy Order Book

The conglomerate’s recent performance has been robust, reflected in a 19 percent surge in revenue and a 38 percent increase in net profit between Q2FY23 and Q2FY24. The Order Book, a critical indicator of the company’s pipeline of future projects, stood at a robust Rs 3.99 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023. The Infrastructure arm constituted the bulk of this Order Book, underscoring the company’s dominance in the sector.

Global Operations and Expansive Portfolio

Larsen & Toubro Ltd boasts a global presence, providing engineering, procurement, and construction solutions across diverse sectors such as infrastructure, hydrocarbon, power, process industries, and defense. The L&T Group is vast, encompassing 92 subsidiaries, 5 associate companies, 27 joint ventures, and 35 joint operations. The group also includes 49 listed subsidiaries and 20 associated with Development Projects, reflecting the company’s expansive portfolio and widespread influence.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

