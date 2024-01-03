en English
India

Langur Causes Chaos at Tatanagar Railway Station, Injures Two

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Langur Causes Chaos at Tatanagar Railway Station, Injures Two

In an unexpected turn of events, a langur created a state of unrest at Tatanagar railway station in Jamshedpur. The animal exhibited fearless behavior, climbing onto passengers and attacking some of them. Two individuals were bitten and injured on platform number one, causing a significant disruption.

The Arrival of the Langur

The langur, in a bold act, boarded the Ispat Express from Rakhamines and arrived at the Tatanagar station on Tuesday. Despite its disruptive actions at the station, it managed to complete the train journey without causing any trouble. The presence of the langur created a commotion as passengers tried to pacify the animal by offering it food.

Escalation and Response

Despite their attempts, the situation escalated when the langur bit the passengers. It was at this point that railway officials were alerted about the incident. They were quick to respond, seeking the assistance of the forest department to manage the increasingly volatile situation.

The Aftermath and Social Media Reaction

Railway officials recommended the immediate capture and removal of the langur from the station premises. Meanwhile, the incident attracted significant attention on social media, where users shared videos and images of the langur’s disruptive actions at the station. The audacity of the langur and the chaos it caused became a hot topic of discussion, making it a day to remember for the passengers and the railway authorities.

India Wildlife
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

